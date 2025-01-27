Earl J. Campazzi, Jr., M.D. Receives International Recognition Through The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ted Olczak, Publisher of the Independent Press Award magazinePALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized "Living with Pancreatic Cancer -- A Patient and Family Guide " by Earl J. Campazzi, Jr., M.D. as the Cancer category winner.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence."Living with Pancreatic Cancer -- A Patient and Family Guide" by Earl J. Campazzi, Jr., M.D.If you or someone you love has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer the future looks scary and uncertain. What treatment options are there? What will your quality of life be? How do you talk to your family about your diagnosis? What are the financial implications?If you find yourself with more questions than answers then you need Living with Pancreatic Cancer. This book is here to encourage and uplift you as you navigate your new reality, and empower you to be the driver in your health journey.Living with Pancreatic Cancer is a comprehensive resource for patients and their loved ones as they traverse diagnosis, treatment options, and life with pancreatic cancer. It emphasizes the need for a collaborative approach to patient care between physicians and patients, and seeks to be that bridge to ensure everyone living with this disease has the resources and knowledge to be their own healthcare champion.In 2025, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from journalists, well established authors, and small, medium and large publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.Winners were chosen from publishers such as Amplify Publishing Group, Black Rose Writing, Blackstone Publishing, Calumet Editions, Globe Pequot, Finishing Line Press, Gatekeepers Press, Hachette Go (Blanco of Grand Central Publishing), HarperCollins Leadership, IVP Kids, Koehler Books, Mad Cave Studios, North Dakota State University Press, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Pegasus Books, Post Hill Press, Red T Kid's Media, Rowman & Littlefield, She Writes Press, University of California Press, and University of Georgia Press.“The 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD awardees included the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "There is no stopping independent publishing. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are excited to showcase this year's honorees to the world.”To see this year's list of IPA Winners, please visit:ABOUT THE AUTHORDr. Earl J. Campazzi, Jr. is board certified in four medical specialties (preventive medicine, occupational medicine, hospice/palliative medicine, and medical informatics). He has trained and practiced at some of the finest medical institutions in the country. Dr. Campazzi was on staff at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for several years. There he provided medical care to the Mayo Clinic's physicians and employees, and he was a clinical instructor at the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine. Dr. Campazzi completed his medical training at Johns Hopkins and was chosen from among a class of fourteen to be the chief resident of his program.In addition to his medical doctorate, earned from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Dr. Campazzi has earned several postgraduate degrees. These include a master of public health degree with an emphasis in healthcare policy and management and a master of health sciences degree with an emphasis in immunology and infectious diseases, both from Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health. Dr. Campazzi also earned his master of business administration degree with a health-services management concentration from Duke University Fuqua School of Business. He completed his bachelor of arts degree at Johns Hopkins University.As an author and a commentator, Dr. Campazzi's advice is often featured in the press. His background and training in primary care, preventive medicine, public health and infectious disease help him contribute to media on a wide variety of topics. He was inspired to write his first book, Just Diagnosed with Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer: First Steps and More, after guiding a patient through her struggles with the disease. He hopes by sharing all he learned about pancreatic cancer, he can help others.Earl lives with his wife, Julie, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Julie is the author of a mesmerizing time-travel adventure to mythical Greece for middle-grade children. They have two dogs: Shadow (Standard Poodle) and Buster (Chinese Crested Powderpuff). 