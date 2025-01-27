Top Trend In Hizentra Market 2025: Innovative Product Development And Prefilled Syringes Boosting Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Has the Hizentra Market Performed Historically, and What Does the Future Hold?

The hizentra market size has seen historical compound annual growth rates HCAGR in the recent years, growing from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing global prevalence of infections, the expansion of health insurance coverage, rising demand for immunoglobulin therapies, improvements in national immunization programs, and an upswing in the number of medical conferences.

Looking forward, the Hizentra market is expected to maintain compound annual growth rates FCAGR in the next few years. It is projected to grow to $XX million in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. Growth in the forecast period is poised to be spurred on by factors such as an upward trend in autoimmune disorders, an increase in clinical trials, growth in government initiatives, a growing geriatric population, a rise in prevalence of secondary immunodeficiency diseases, and an upturn in healthcare expenditure.

What Factors Are Driving the Growth of the Hizentra Market?

One significant driver of the hizentra market is the rising frequency of autoimmune disorders. These conditions occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own healthy cells, tissues, or organs. Their occurrence is surging due to a combination of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors such as increased environmental toxins, dietary changes, and reduced exposure to pathogens. Hizentra is utilized to provide immunoglobulin replacement therapy in autoimmune disorders, helping regulate immune system activity and reduce disease symptoms. For instance, in August 2022, a systematic review by the National Library of Medicine a US-based medical library of 464 studies discovered 928 cases of autoimmune conditions linked to Covid-19 vaccination in 2022. Among these, 81.5% 756 cases were newly developed autoimmune diseases, symptoms typically appearing eight days post-vaccination. With over half of those affected being women 53.6% with a median age of 48 years. These figures suggest the rise in autoimmune disorders will act as an accelerator for the hizentra market.

Who Are the Key Players in the Hizentra Market?

Major companies operating in the hizentra market include CSL Behring, a global leader in the area of immunoglobulin therapies.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Hizentra Market?

Innovative development, such as the creation of prefilled syringes, is a key trend in the hizentra market. A prefilled syringe is a single-use device prefilled with a specific dosage of medication, ensuring accurate dosing and reducing preparation time. In April 2023, CSL Behring announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA approved a new 50 mL/10 g prefilled syringe for Hizentra, positioning the company to offer a full range of prefilled syringes.

How is the Hizentra Market Segmented ?

1 By Product Type: Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin SCIg, Intravenous Immunoglobulin IVIg

2 By Indication: Primary Immunodeficiency PI, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy CIDP

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Specialty Pharmacies, Home Healthcare Providers, Retail Pharmacies

These segments allow for strategic delineation of the varying facets within the Hizentra market.

What Are the Regional Insights for the Hizentra Market?

North America emerged as the largest region in the hizentra market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is the region expected to exhibit the quickest growth in the forecast period. The regions analyzed in the Hizentra market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

