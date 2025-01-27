Key Trend Revolutionizing The Iprivask Market In 2025: Growth In Hip Replacement Surgeries Driving The Market Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Iprivask Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Iprivask Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Has the Iprivask Market Evolved in Recent Years, and What Are the Growth Projections For the Future?

The iprivask market size has shown significant growth in recent years. The market will grow from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing awareness of blood clot risks, the surge in chronic conditions, increasing healthcare expenditure, the rising demand for surgeries and postoperative care, and government initiatives.

What Are the Anticipated Market Projections?

In the forecast period, the iprivask market size is set to see further growth. It will grow to $XX million in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. This growth can be attributed to healthcare awareness campaigns, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing aging population, demand for effective medicines, and increasing demand for healthcare. Shift towards minimally invasive surgeries, rising focus on personalized medicine, expansion into non-orthopedic applications, emergence of biosimilars, and technological advancements are major trends projected to influence the market.

What's Propelling the Growth of the Iprivask Market?

The increasing number of hip replacement surgeries is pegged as a major driver of the iprivask market. The procedure, which replaces a damaged or diseased hip joint with a prosthesis to relieve pain and improve mobility, has seen a rise due to aging populations, rising obesity rates, and advancements in surgical techniques. The drug, Iprivask desirudin, is specifically used in hip replacement surgeries to prevent deep vein thrombosis DVT, significantly reducing the risk of blood clots. For instance, in the USA, the total number of hip procedures increased significantly, marking a rise of approximately 3.8% from 2021 to 2022 according to the Orthopedic Network News.

Which Key Players Are Dominating the Iprivask Market?

Major companies operating in the iprivask market include Canyon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a key industry player contributing to the growth and development of the market.

What Are the Major Market Segments?

The iprivask market report segments the market by:

1 Patient Demographics: Surgical Patients, High-Risk Patients, Elderly Patients

2 Application: Deep Vein Thrombosis Prevention, Treatment of Established Deep Vein Thrombosis Prevention

3 Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Which Regions Are Dominant in the Iprivask Market, and Where Is Anticipated Growth Expected?

North America was the largest region in the iprivask market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market in the forecast period. The report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

