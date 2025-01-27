Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Product To Clean/Disinfect A Toilet Bowl/Seat (SDK-159)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a timesaving way to clean and disinfect the toilet seat and bowl," said an inventor, from Tacoma, Wash., "so I invented the SELF DISINFECTING TOILET. My automatic design enables you to clean and disinfect the toilet bowl and seat with every flush."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clean and disinfect a toilet bowl and seat. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually scrub toilet bowls and clean toilet seats. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it reduces the spread of germs and viruses. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and public restrooms.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SDK-159, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

