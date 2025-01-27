CLASSIC CHEVROLET GRAPEVINE MARKS BACK-TO-BACK GLOBAL #1 RANKING WITH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE & TROPHY PRESENTATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Chevrolet in Grapevine, Texas, proudly announces its recognition as the #1 Chevrolet dealership in the world for the second consecutive year. To celebrate this monumental back-to-back achievement, Classic Chevrolet will host a Championship Parade and Trophy Presentation on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at the dealership located at 1101 HWY 114 W Grapevine, TX 76051.

"Achieving the title of #1 Chevrolet dealership in the world is an extraordinary accomplishment, and to do so in back-to-back years is a testament to the passion, dedication, and excellence of our team and our loyal customers," said Tom Durant, owner of Classic Chevrolet. "This parade is a celebration of everyone who has played a role in this journey, from our hardworking employees to the community that supports us year after year."

This year's success highlights the dealership's unwavering focus on delivering an unmatched customer experience, offering competitive pricing, flexible financing options, and one of the most extensive inventories in the nation. Classic Chevrolet has cemented its reputation as a leader in the automotive industry, continuing to innovate and exceed customer expectations.

Joining the celebration once again will be Scott Bell, Vice President of Chevy Global, who will personally present the Championship Trophy to Classic Chevrolet's ownership and management team. His attendance underscores the significance of this achievement and the dealership's impact on the Chevrolet brand worldwide.

The parade will feature a showcase of vehicles and a celebration of the dealership's staff, all designed to honor Classic Chevrolet's continued success.

About Classic Chevrolet: Classic Chevrolet is located on 63 acres at 1101 HWY 114 W Grapevine, TX 76051, and has one of the nation's largest selections of new and pre-owned vehicles and continues to set the standard for excellence in the automotive industry.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Seth Wilson at [email protected] .

Contact: SETH WILSON

Email: [email protected]

