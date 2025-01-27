RUBIS: Transactions Carried Out Within The Framework Of The Share Buyback Programme (Excluding Transactions Within The Liquidity Agreement) – 20 To 24 January 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 27 January 2025, 06:00pm
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 20 to 24 January 2025
Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 11 June 2024 to implement a share buyback program, the Company carried out, between 20 to 24 January 2025, the repurchases of its own shares in order to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a shareholding plan.
Aggregate presentation per day and per market:
| Name of issuer
| Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
| Day of transaction
| Identification code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume
(in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
| Market (MIC Code)
| RUBIS
| 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
| 21/01/2025
| FR0013269123
| 2,488
| 25.0174
| AQEU
| RUBIS
| 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
| 21/01/2025
| FR0013269123
| 10,558
| 24.9677
| CEUX
| RUBIS
| 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
| 21/01/2025
| FR0013269123
| 2,444
| 24.9598
| TQEX
| RUBIS
| 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
| 21/01/2025
| FR0013269123
| 23,800
| 24.9288
| XPAR
| RUBIS
| 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
| 22/01/2025
| FR0013269123
| 2,508
| 24.9153
| AQEU
| RUBIS
| 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
| 22/01/2025
| FR0013269123
| 10,840
| 24.9125
| CEUX
| RUBIS
| 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
| 22/01/2025
| FR0013269123
| 2,483
| 24.9325
| TQEX
| RUBIS
| 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
| 22/01/2025
| FR0013269123
| 24,496
| 24.9205
| XPAR
| RUBIS
| 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
| 23/01/2025
| FR0013269123
| 2,403
| 24.8564
| AQEU
| RUBIS
| 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
| 23/01/2025
| FR0013269123
| 11,015
| 24.8576
| CEUX
| RUBIS
| 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
| 23/01/2025
| FR0013269123
| 2,593
| 24.8509
| TQEX
| RUBIS
| 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
| 23/01/2025
| FR0013269123
| 22,660
| 24.8559
| XPAR
| RUBIS
| 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
| 24/01/2025
| FR0013269123
| 2,505
| 25.0306
| AQEU
| RUBIS
| 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
| 24/01/2025
| FR0013269123
| 11,520
| 25.0218
| CEUX
| RUBIS
| 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
| 24/01/2025
| FR0013269123
| 2,886
| 25.0233
| TQEX
| RUBIS
| 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
| 24/01/2025
| FR0013269123
| 23,570
| 25.0212
| XPAR
| * Four-digit rounding after the decimal
| TOTAL
| 158,769
| 24.9368
|
Detailed presentation per transaction:
Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 20 to 24 January 2025 is available on the Company's website ( ) in the section“Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.
| Contact
| RUBIS – Legal Department
| Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95
