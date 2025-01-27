Thinkcyte Expands Product Portfolio To Drive Innovation In Drug Discovery And Disease Research.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The VisionCyte leverages high morphological profiling, high-throughput capabilities, and advanced AI analysis to uncover biomarkers and facilitate the discovery of new and diversified hits and targets for drug discovery. The full commercial rollout of VisionCyte will occur in 2025, with an initial line of customer ready units available in H2 2025. The company also announced the launch of its Celluminate cell tracking kits, compatible with both VisionSort and VisionCyte, for enabling discovery applications in areas where existing cell surface cell markers are limited such as specific hematological conditions, stem cell research, and age-related diseases.

"The expansion of our product portfolio reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing life science research." said Waichiro Katsuda, Chief Executive Officer at ThinkCyte. "By introducing innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of scientists worldwide, we're not just adding products-we're providing the tools to accelerate discoveries in disease understanding and drug discovery to improve lives."

More information about the VisionCyte platform can be found by visiting the ThinkCyte booth (# 2632 ) at SLAS 2025 or by visiting thinkcyte/visioncyte .

About ThinkCyte

ThinkCyte, founded in 2016 with offices in Tokyo, Japan and Redwood City, California is a biotechnology company that develops innovative scientific instruments based on integrated, multidisciplinary technologies to enable life science research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. The company pioneered Ghost CytometryTM, a proprietary AI-based, label-free cell analysis and sorting technology and partners with major global biopharmaceutical companies and leading academic research institutes to drive pioneering research. For more information, please visit .

