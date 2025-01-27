(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Teach AAPI Awarded Grant from The Asian American Foundation to Expand AAPI Education Nationwide

TeachAAPI Logo

$150,000 TAAF Grant Powers National Expansion of TeachAAPI's Educator Circle Program to Transform AAPI Education in U.S. Classrooms

- Ann Kono, co-founder of TeachAAPI

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TeachAAPI , the non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing Asian American and Pacific Islander(AAPI) representation in education, announced today it has been awarded a grant from The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) , the national organization building safety, belonging, and prosperity for the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander community. This significant grant of $150,000 will support the creation and expansion of TeachAAPI's innovative TAP Educator Circle program and implementation efforts, bringing AAPI history and culture to classrooms across the United States.

The TeachAAPI Educator Circle is a signature program designed to cultivate Educator Ambassadors who are passionate about integrating AAPI experiences into the American educational narrative. These Educators are leaders in their communities, and will play a crucial role in amplifying TeachAAPI's mission and bringing resources to schools and communities across the country. In addition, this curated group will leverage their passion and skills to offer tailored implementation of AANHPI history and literature to schools around the country.

“We are deeply grateful for this transformative grant from TAAF. This vital support expands our mission of integrating AAPI programs and curriculum into classrooms nationwide, and marks a pivotal moment in our journey to reach one million students by 2028,” said Ann Kono, co-founder of TeachAAPI.“Through the TAP Educator Circle, we are not just teaching history, we are fostering pride, belonging, and allyship that builds bridges between heritage and education that spans generations. When students discover the depth of AAPI contributions to American life, they become part of a powerful movement that transforms understanding into action and learning into lasting change, shaping a more inclusive future for all Americans.”

TeachAAPI initiatives supported by TAAF include:

Development and distribution of high-quality AAPI curriculum and resources for educators.

Training a curated cohort of passionate educators for the TAP Educator Circle.

Providing ongoing support and professional development opportunities for TAP EC members.

Expanding the reach of Teach AAPI's programs to impact more students and schools nationwide.

“Education is a powerful catalyst for dismantling the cycles of discrimination that have impacted AANHPI communities for generations. TeachAAPI's ambitious initiative represents exactly the kind of transformative change TAAF is committed to supporting,” said Norman Chen, CEO of TAAF.“By ensuring the inclusion of AANHPI history in America's classrooms, we are not just expanding representation – we are investing in a future where every AANHPI child's right to belong and prosper is recognized and celebrated. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to making sure that the next generation of Americans sees the profound impact that AANHPIs have had on our nation's story.”

With the mission to redefine what being Asian American means in America for future generations, TeachAAPI creates space and opportunities for all children to learn about AANHPI cultures and stories. This grant, combined with other initiatives, seeks to drive deeper understanding and shape broader perspectives, enhancing the empathy and compassion necessary for children to understand themselves and those around them.

About TeachAAPI

TeachAAPI is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) representation and education. Through curriculum development, teacher training, and community engagement, TeachAAPI empowers educators to accurately and authentically teach AAPI experiences. The organization's vision is to ensure that every student has the opportunity to learn about and appreciate the rich history and contributions of AAPIs to American society. Learn more at teachaapi or on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About The Asian American Foundation (TAAF)

TAAF serves the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community in their pursuit of safety, belonging, and prosperity that is free from discrimination, slander, and violence. Launched in 2021 in response to the rise in anti-Asian hate and to address the long-standing underinvestment in AANHPI communities, TAAF mobilizes to fight against hate and violence, reclaim our narratives and celebrate our stories through our core pillars of Anti-Hate, Education, Narrative Change, and Resources & Representation. Through our high-impact initiatives, events, and investments in national and local nonprofits, we're creating a permanent and irrevocable sense of belonging for millions of AANHPIs in the United States. For additional information about TAAF, please visit taaf or follow on Instagram, LinkedIn, X or Facebook.

Gillian Sheldon

Sheldon Strategy and Consulting

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.