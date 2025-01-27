NAEMT Celebrates 50 Years Of Championing The Essential Role Of EMS In Community Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NAEMT 50th Anniversary

We are marking a legacy defined by transformation, inclusion, and the worldwide lifesaving work of paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs).

- Christopher Way, NAEMT PresidentCLINTON, MS, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In 2025, NAEMT celebrates its legacy created by dedicated members, faculty, and friends. Through advocacy, education, research and membership, NAEMT has established a globally recognized foundation that supports Emergency Medical Services' (EMS) clinical excellence, mentoring and leadership, and extraordinary passion of EMS practitioners to meet community needs. From providing 24/7 urgent, emergent and preventive medical care, to guiding patients to appropriate medical facilities, to responding to natural and man-made disasters and other public health emergencies, EMS is always there.NAEMT proudly serves the needs and challenges of the EMS profession. We are forever grateful for the service and fortitude of our members to help advance the EMS profession. Our successes have been numerous. In Congress, we gained safety and protections for our EMS workforce and their patients, funding opportunities and reimbursement specific to EMS, mental health training and services, and a bipartisan caucus in the US House of Representatives to discuss EMS issues, to highlight a few. NAEMT is proud to support research and invest in education, which has contributed to the lifesaving care provided in the field. Recent innovations such as telehealth, blood transfusions, ultrasounds, and the advanced training of EMS teams is virtually bringing the ER to patients, whether they are at the bottom of a ravine, top of a mountain, along a roadside, or on their front lawn-EMS is there.NAEMT President Christopher Way remarked:“Our 50th golden milestone shines brightly over our association and will guide us toward an even brighter future. As we go forth into 2025 and highlight our many accomplishments, we hope to ignite positivity, passion and excitement in the EMS profession. We invite our members, EMS agencies, training centers, and communities to recognize and appreciate the essential service EMS practitioners provide when time is of the essence and circumstances dire. We implore policy leaders to empower EMS agencies, paramedics and EMTs to improve the health of our communities. Together with EMS medical directors and other healthcare and public safety partners, miracles happen every day because EMS is always there.”In 2025, NAEMT celebrates a legacy of transformation, inclusion, and the power of our people who are on a mission to save and heal lives worldwide.About NAEMTFormed in 1975 and more than 110,000 members strong, the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians is the only national association representing the professional interests of all emergency and mobile healthcare practitioners, including emergency medical technicians, advanced emergency medical technicians, emergency medical responders, paramedics, advanced practice paramedics, critical care paramedics, flight paramedics, community paramedics, and mobile integrated healthcare practitioners. NAEMT members work in all sectors of EMS, including government agencies, fire departments, hospital-based ambulance services, private companies, industrial and special operations settings, and in the military.

