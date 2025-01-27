Mario Nawfal Announces $MARIO Token Airdrop After Unplanned Memecoin Launch On X

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Dubai, UAE, January 27th, 2025, Chainwire

Mario Nawfal , one of the biggest names on X for news and crypto, just announced an airdrop of $MARIO tokens, capping off one of the craziest memecoin stories in recent memory.

The coin launched without Mario's knowledge, and he only discovered it when 70% of its total unexpectedly landed in an old wallet he had nearly forgotten existed.

Instead of cashing in on the $7 million windfall, Mario burned the entire amount, taking those tokens out of circulation and causing the market to rally.

The token reached a $100 million market cap in just 12 hours, and on day one, there was over $120 million in trading volume.

Now, Mario is using his $50,000 purchase of $MARIO tokens to give back to his community through an airdrop.

What Makes $MARIO Different

Unlike most memecoins, $MARIO's rapid rise comes from transparency and trust. Mario's decision to burn the tokens and personally invest in the coin resonated with traders, generating interest in the project.

Some key stats from $MARIO's debut:



$100 Million Market Cap: Achieved within 12 hours of launch.

15,000+ Holders: A rapidly growing community. $120+ Million Trading Volume: In the first 24 hours.

Airdrop Details

The airdrop is designed to reward the $MARIO community and commemorate its unexpected success. Official channels will provide further information on participation in the coming days.

About $MARIO Token

$MARIO Token is a memecoin that has gone viral thanks to an unlikely twist of fate and a strong focus on transparency. Born out of a surprise allocation to Mario Nawfal, the coin has quickly become one of the most talked-about tokens of 2025.

For updates on the airdrop and more:



X : Telegram: