Questex’S Vibe Conference Announces Finalists For 2025 Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award And Innovation Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vibe takes place March 3-5 at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Vibe Conference , the premiere on-premise beverage conference for beverage executives, today announces finalists for the prestigious 2025 Jim Flaherty Legend Award and Innovation Award , honoring individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to the hospitality industry.

Each finalist exemplifies a passion for the industry, serving as a leader, mentor, and advocate for progress. Considerations for both awards included:



Evidence of unique and lasting contributions to the hospitality industry

Enhancing employee culture

Leadership and mentorship Advancing social issues, mental health, sustainability, inclusivity, and more

“These seven individuals exemplify the passion, leadership, and innovation driving the beverage industry forward,” said Tim McLucas, Market Leader, Hospitality Group at Questex.“We're excited to celebrate their achievements and announce the winners at the Vibe Conference in March.”

2025 Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award Finalists



Diana Caballero, Executive Director of Strategic Sourcing for Food & Beverage, Hospitality & Development, MGM Resorts International

Lou Constant, Vice President of National Accounts & International Sales, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates

Larry McGinn, Partner/Owner, IMI Agency Warren Thompson, Founder, Thompson Hospitality

2025 Innovation Award Finalists



Ed Eiswirth, Senior Beverage Director, Royal Caribbean International

Indre Jasaityte, National Director of Beverage, BJ's Restaurants Nichole Robillard, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Lobster



Winners will be revealed during the Vibe Conference Awards Ceremony on March 4, 2025, bringing together the top leaders in the hospitality industry to celebrate excellence and innovation.

Vibe Conference takes place March 3-5 at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA. To learn more about Vibe Conference, visit . To submit an Operator qualification form by the deadline of February 14, 2025, click here .

To attend Vibe Conference as a supplier, companies must be a sponsor. Learn how to become a sponsor by contacting Donna Bruns (Companies A-L) at ... and Fadi Alsayegh (Companies M-Z) at ... .

About Vibe Conference

Vibe Conference is the premier event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers. This top on-premise conference is held annually and delivers high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. The 2025 conference will be held at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA March 3-5, 2025.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer . Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better : hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer : life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences . We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Michelle Osborne

Vibe Conference

...