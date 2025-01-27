Ukrainian Troops Withdraw From Velyka Novosilka To Avoid Encirclement Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) To prevent the encirclement of the Ukrainian forces in the southern part of Velyka Novosilka, units of the Defense Forces have been withdrawn from the area.

This was stated by Viktor Trehubov, Spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, during a televised address, Ukrinform reports.

“To avoid encirclement of the Ukrainian forces in the southern part of the settlement (Velyka Novosilka), they were withdrawn from there. The Ukrainian forces continue to hold some positions within the settlement, but closer to its outskirts. Any other actions could have led to encirclement and unnecessary losses among the Ukrainian defenders. By now, the Russian forces have entered a significant portion of the settlement, while Ukrainians are maintaining specific defensive lines to prevent them from advancing further,” Trehubov stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, intense fighting continues in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSGT. The enemy unsuccessfully attempted to assault positions in Vovchansk and tried to break through the defenses in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors.