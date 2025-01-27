After Kharge, Another Cong Leader Mocks Amit Shah’S Holy Dip At Sangam; Calls It Photo-Op

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Hours after chief Mallikarjun Kharge kicked up a controversy with his jibe at Home Amit Shah's holy bath at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, another Congress leader from Maharashtra sought to throw muck at the latter's dip of faith in the river Ganga, by calling it a photo-op.

Husain Dalwai, the Congress leader from Maharashtra found fault with the Home Minister's participation in Maha Kumbh festivities and said that his visit to the holy city was merely a photo-op. He further claimed that Amit Shah's 'Ganga snan' was nothing less than a publicity stunt.

Speaking to IANS, Husain Dalwai remarked,“Did the Home Minister go to Ganga ghat to wash away his sins, that he has committed or went there for a photo-op? He went there just for a publicity stunt.”

Further taking a jibe at the Centre, he said,“They don't bother about common people and rather look for opportunities to publicise every work.”

The controversial statement from the Congress leader comes at a time when he is already under fire from Hindu groups and saints for his offending and distasteful remarks on the Maha Kumbh.

Husain Dalwai, a day ago stirred a major row by questioning the cleanliness and hygiene at Maha Kumbh and claimed that this could lead to the spread of diseases.

“Many people take bath in Ganga River. Imagine the level of dirt. The unhygienic conditions in which the devotees reside can lead to the spread of diseases,” he had said while suggesting that Haj pilgrimage-like facilities should be developed in Prayagraj.

Earlier in the day, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge stoked a controversy by claiming that holy dip during Maha Kumbh won't rid the country of poverty.

His remarks, directed at the Home Minister's holy dip at Sangam drew a sharp response from the BJP and other quarters, following which he took back his words.

"I don't want to question anyone's religious beliefs. But, when a child is dying of hunger, labourers are not getting their dues, at such a time, these people are spending thousands of rupees and competing for taking dips (in the Ganga)," Kharge said at a public rally.

Kharge's remarks drew a furious counter from the BJP, which accused the Congress chief of insulting and humiliating the Sanatan Dharma.

"Do they have the courage to question any other religion's beliefs and customs? They cannot even imagine toying with the faith of any other religion. Such remarks are shameful. How can the Congress have such an anti-Sanatan mindset?" asked BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.