Wing It On! Brings Winning Streak To Illinois With Two New Franchise Agreements

Craveworthy Brands to Introduce Ultimate Buffalo Wing Experience to Springfield and Carol Stream, Expected to Open in 2025

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing It On! , the wing concept from innovative multi-brand restaurant company Craveworthy Brands ("Craveworthy"), announced two newly signed franchise agreements that will bring additional locations to Illinois.

Driven by two experienced franchise groups, the new locations will be introduced in Springfield and Carol Stream, both expected to open in the first half of the year.

New Champions Join Wing It On!

In Springfield, a local entrepreneur and military veteran is leveraging their business expertise to introduce Wing It On! to the State's Capital. With a successful background in sports and wellness franchising as well as real estate, this marks the franchise partner's first venture into the food and beverage space. They are actively scouting prime locations in the Springfield area.

Wing It On! has also partnered with a seasoned group of quick-service franchise partners. The entrepreneurial group, that boasts a strong track record in the restaurant industry, plans to open their first location in the Northwest suburbs. Slated to open in Q1 of 2025, the new location will cater to the local demand for a wing joint.

"We're proud to team up with these champion entrepreneurs to introduce Wing It On! in more Illinois communities, delivering a knockout Buffalo wing experience to local wingnuts," added Matt Ensero, Co-Founder and Brand President of Wing It On!

As Wing It On! continues to grow across the U.S., Illinois is a key market for the Brand's franchise expansion. It opened its first corporate-owned location in the Midwest in Lombard this past July .

"Illinois has quickly become a contender in our growth strategy as we expand across the Midwest," said Gregg Majewski, Founder and CEO of Craveworthy Brands. " With wing demand soaring, these new agreements are a testament to the strength of Wing It On!'s franchise business model."

A Winning Franchise Opportunity

Recently named one of Franchise Dictionary Magazine's "Top 100 Game Changers" of 2024 , Wing It On! has garnered attention as a high-growth franchise opportunity for those ready to dominate in the booming wing segment.

Wing It On!'s turnkey footprint and streamlined operations empower entrepreneurs to deliver award-winning wings with ease. The franchise model is optimized for off-premises dining, featuring a seamless menu compatible with virtual kitchens to unlock additional revenue streams. Tech-forward innovations such as mobile ordering and digital loyalty programs enhance guest engagement, drive repeat business and position franchise partners for long-term success.

Backed by Craveworthy Brands' national awareness and proven operational systems, Wing It On! is actively searching for qualified, prospective franchise partners looking to become a part of a champion team and deliver a craveworthy dining experience in their local communities.

For more information about Craveworthy Brands, please visit . For more information about Wing It On!, please visit . For more about the franchise opportunities, please visit /franchising .

About Wing It On!

Founded in 2011, is redefining the buffalo wing experience with its dedication to quality, flavor and the perfect wing trifecta: crispy wings, bold sauces and house-made dips. Backed by Craveworthy Brands, Wing It On! is a three-time champion at the National Buffalo Wing Festival, recognized as "America's Best Sauce" with award-winning flavors that set the bar for excellence in the wing game. With locations from Dallas-Fort Worth to Chicago and beyond, Wing It On! offers an extensive lineup of over 20 unique sauces and rubs, from its award-winning Medium Buffalo to the intense Wings of Prey. Beyond wings, the menu features hand-crafted chicken sandwiches, loaded fries and craveable sides, inviting guests coast-to-coast to indulge in the ultimate wing experience. For more information, visit .

ABOUT CRAVEWORTHY BRANDS

Craveworthy Brands , the parent company of Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at .

