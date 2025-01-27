Cladding Market To Reach $485.5 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 7.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growth of the claddings is primarily driven by rapid urbanization and the booming industry, which the demand for durable and aesthetically appealing building solutions. Wilmington, Delaware, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Cladding Market by Product Type (Fiber Cement, Composite Material, Terracotta, Ceramics, and Others), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Type (Exterior Cladding, and Interior Cladding): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2032" . According to the report, the "cladding market" was valued at $248.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $485.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2032. Get PDF Sample Copy:



Major players in the claddings industry are focused on business expansion strategies to gain the maximum share in the market. This further results in the consolidation of the claddings market. Prime determinants of growth In addition, rising focus on energy-efficient and sustainable building practices has increased the adoption of cladding materials that enhance thermal insulation and reduce energy consumption. Technological advancements, such as the development of fire-resistant and self-cleaning cladding systems, further support market expansion by addressing safety and maintenance concerns. However, challenges such as high initial costs and environmental impact of certain materials are expected to hinder the market growth. Despite these challenges, increasing emphasis on eco-friendly and customizable cladding solutions presents significant opportunities for the growth of the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $248.3 billion Market Size in 2032 $485.5 billion CAGR 7.4% No. of Pages in Report 185 Segments covered Product Type, Application, Type, and Regions. Drivers Growing Urbanization and Construction Activities

Focus on Energy Efficiency

Technological Advancements Opportunities Eco-Friendly Cladding Solutions

Customization and Smart Cladding Systems Restraints High Initial Costs

Environmental Concerns





The terracotta segment dominated the market in 2023

By product type, the terracotta segment held a dominant position in the claddings market in 2023, attributed to its durability, natural aesthetic appeal, and eco-friendly characteristics, making it a popular choice in both residential and commercial applications. However, the composite material segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by its lightweight, versatile, and high-strength properties.

Purchase This Comprehensive Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

The commercial segment dominated the market in 2023

Depending on application, the commercial segment dominated the claddings market in 2023, driven by extensive construction activities in office spaces, retail centers, and hospitality projects that prioritize aesthetic appeal and energy efficiency. However, the residential segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by rise in urbanization, increase in demand for modern housing, and shift toward sustainable building practices.

The exterior cladding segment dominated the market in 2023

Based on type, the exterior cladding segment accounted for a more than half market share in terms of revenue in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the widespread use of exterior cladding in protecting buildings from environmental factors, enhancing thermal insulation, and improving architectural aesthetics. However, the interior cladding segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rise in demand for decorative and functional interior solutions in residential and commercial spaces.

Enquiry Before Buying @

The Asia-Pacific dominates the market share in terms of revenue in 2023

Asia-Pacific accounted for largest market share in 2023, and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This dominance is driven by rapid urbanization, increasing construction activities, and growing investments in infrastructure development across emerging economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. The region's rise in demand for energy-efficient and aesthetically appealing building materials further supports market growth.

Request For Customization :

Leading Market Players: -

Acme Brick Company

Alcoa Inc.

Axiall Corporation

Boral Limited

CSR Limited

Etex Group

Armstrong Metalldecken AG

James Hardie Plc

Nichiha Corporation

Tata Steel Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the claddings market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, expansion, and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Trending Reports

TPO Roofing Membrane Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

PVC Roofing Membrane Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Liquid Applied Roofing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030

Aluminum Composite Panel Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

Wilmington, Delaware

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

...



