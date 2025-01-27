OFL, Labour Leaders To Doug Ford: Destabilizing The Province For Personal Political Gain Is "Reckless And Irresponsible"

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 30 labour leaders from Ontario's private, public, and trades sectors gathered on Monday, January 27, to demand that Doug Ford immediately establish a tariff taskforce and develop a unified strategy to confront the economic and social impacts of U.S.-imposed tariffs.

“Doug Ford's decision to shut down the legislature-destabilizing the province in favour of heading to the for his own gain-is opportunistic, reckless, and irresponsible,” said Laura Walton, President of the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL).“It's not Doug Ford who will pay the price for these tariffs; it's Ontario workers, their families, and the communities they call home. British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Manitoba have all established tariff tables to address the threat to jobs and communities. It's time Ontario followed suit.”

Kevon Stewart, Director of United Steelworkers (USW) District 6, warned of the devastating consequences tariffs could bring to critical industries.

“Our members-particularly those in steel, aluminum, auto, and manufacturing-are deeply concerned about their future. These punitive tariffs threaten to devastate entire industries, cost thousands of good jobs, and severely disrupt the supply chains that sustain communities across Ontario.”

Fred Hahn, President of CUPE Ontario, pointed to Ford's motives and called for action from voters.“By calling this election, Doug Ford is trying to distract us from his record of failure as Premier. But the people of Ontario won't be fooled by his game of blame and bribes. This election is about Ontario's workers, families, and the future. We can and we must use the power of our votes to fire Ford, so that anyone who works for a living can finally get ahead.”

JP Hornick, President of OPSEU/SEFPO, called out Ford's decision:“Calling an election is not a 'bold move' to tackle the Trump threat head-on. It's a decision to do nothing for a month.”

Erin Ariss, RN, Provincial President of the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA), condemned Ford's inaction on the health-care crisis.“We cannot stand idly by as Doug Ford unnecessarily shuts down the legislature while Ontario's health-care system is in chaos,” said Ariss.“Front-line health-care workers know how outrageous it is to see politicians focused on getting re-elected while urgent issues, like addressing the nursing shortage, remain ignored.”



Labour leaders issued a united call for immediate action, warning that failure to act will leave Ontario's workers and communities to bear the brunt. Ontarians must fight back at the polls for the leadership they deserve.



The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. It is the largest provincial labour federation in Canada. Visit OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and TikTok .



