NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Welcomes Interactive Advocacy As Newest Member

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

Dr. Tanya O. Jones, Founder at Interactive Advocacy

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly announces that Interactive Advocacy has joined the NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. This partnership reflects both organizations' commitment to supporting and empowering the military and veteran community.Interactive Advocacy, founded by Dr. Tanya O. Jones, a veteran and trauma survivor, is dedicated to preventing violence and fostering resilience through innovative, research-based training methods. By combining theater, psychology, and education, Interactive Advocacy inspires individuals and organizations to create safer, more inclusive communities.“Partnering with the NVBDC MVO Task Force aligns perfectly with our mission to support and empower the military and veteran community,” said Dr. Jones.“The task force's commitment to fostering success among veteran-owned businesses complements our work in creating safe and resilient environments. Together, we are building a brighter future for active-duty personnel, veterans and their families.”Interactive Advocacy offers tailored violence prevention training and intervention services. Through immersive, theatrical training sessions, research-based trauma-informed educational programs, and ongoing support, the organization addresses harmful behaviors associated with trauma and fosters resilience within the military community.Key Accomplishments and ProgramsInteractive Advocacy has achieved significant milestones in its mission, including:Hosting interactive training sessions at multiple military installations, where 95% of participants reported increased confidence in preventing and responding to violence.Launching the acclaimed program,“Don't Just Stand There!TM,” which has been widely recognized for its impactful approach to addressing toxic behaviors and fostering accountability.Preparing for an upcoming immersive training series at Fort Johnson, Vernon Parish, LA this February, designed specifically for military and veteran audiences to build resilience and promote healthy relationships.“The stories we share are not mere words; they are the battle cries of resilience, the echoes of hope, and the catalysts for change,” said Dr. Jones.By joining the NVBDC MVO Task Force, Interactive Advocacy will expand its reach, connecting with veteran-owned businesses and offering resources to help them thrive.Support Interactive AdvocacyInteractive Advocacy invites supporters to get involved by:Attending or sponsoring training programs.Shopping for resources, merchandise, or training materials at interactiveadvocacy/shop.Spreading awareness about their mission on social media.Partnering to bring their programs to new communities.Donating to help expand their reach and impact.For more information about Interactive Advocacy, visit interactiveadvocacy.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading third-party certification organization for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes. NVBDC connects certified veteran-owned businesses with supplier diversity programs in major corporations, fostering growth and success for veteran entrepreneurs. Additional information can be found at nvbdc.About the NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC's MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and establish a respected position in the industry supporting veteran business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce.

