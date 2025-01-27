Phycocyanin Market Forecasted To Surpass US$322 Million By 2030 At A 7% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Phycocyanin Market

The phycocyanin is projected at US$230.077 million in 2025 and is expected to reach US$321.595 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.93%.

- KSINEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the phycocyanin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$321.595 million in 2030.Phycocyanin is a type of protein pigment, which are found in cyanobacteria. The pigment offers key application across multiple industries, which includes food & beverage, animal feed , personal care, and pharmaceuticals among others. Phycocyanin also offers anti-inflammatory benefits to the consumer and provides powerful antioxidants . The pigment also features anti-tumor and anti-cancer effects and can also support the cardiovascular health of the consumer. The major factor propelling the growth of the global phycocyanin market is the increasing demand for synthetic colorants across multiple industries. Phycocyanin is a blue-colored protein pigment, which offers efficient absorption of red and orange wavelengths, increasing its efficacy as a synthetic colorant.Similarly, the increasing demand for phycocyanin pigment in the pharmaceutical sector is also among the key factors propelling the growth of the market during the forecasted timeline. In the pharmaceutical sector, the pigment offers multiple anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, and anti-tumor applications which accelerate its demand in the industry. With the increase in extensive research & development and advancement in technology in the pharmaceuticals sector, the demand for phycocyanin is further expected to propel. In January 2025, Pholoho Biotechnology, a leader in biotechnology and research & development, announced that the company successfully extracted biomolecule C-phycocyanin for the research and treatment of cancer.Access sample report or view details:The phycocyanin market, under the nature segment, is divided into conventional and organic. Under the nature segment of the global phycocyanin market, the organic category is expected to attain a greater market share. The organic phycocyanin is produced from organically cultivated algae. The demand for organic ingredients across multiple sectors is among the key factors pushing the growth of the market under the nature segment. Organic phycocyanin also features enhanced nutritional benefits over the conventional category, as these are cultivated from algae that are grown organically.The form segment of the phycocyanin market is categorized into dry and liquid. The powder category of the form segment is expected to grow at a greater rate during the forecasted timeline. The powder form offers key applications across multiple sectors, which include food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and supplements among others. The powder form of phycocyanin offers easy application and features a concentrated form of pigment.The phycocyanin market, under the application segment, is divided into animal feed, food & beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others. Under the application segment of the global phycocyanin market, the food and beverage category is expected to propel significantly. In the food and beverage category, phycocyanin pigment offers a key application as a natural source of colorants. The phycocyanin pigment is used across multiple products in the food and beverage sector, which includes dairy, confectionery, and beverages among others products. The global food and beverage market witnessed major growth across the globe, majorly with the increasing demand for packed and processed food products.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the phycocyanin market. The pigment offers a wide range of applications across multiple sectors, which include cosmetics, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed. The key factor that is estimated to propel the growth of the phycocyanin market in the Asia Pacific region is the increasing demand for the food and beverage processing sector in the region. Countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea witnessed major growth in their domestic food processing sector, majorly with the increasing disposable income of the individuals of these nations. Similarly, the increasing investment in the pharmaceutical sector is also among the key factors propelling the growth of the market in the region, during the estimated timeline.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the phycocyanin market that have been covered are Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd, DIC CORPORATION, JAPAN ALGAE Co., Ltd., Phyco-Biotech, Pond Technologies Inc., ScotBio, Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Givaudan Sense Colour, Cyanotech Corporation, AlgoSource, Arthrise Nutritionals LLC, Nutra Bioactive, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd, and Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd., among others.The market analytics report segments the phycocyanin market as follows:.By NatureoConventionaloOrganic.By FormoDryoLiquid.By ApplicationoAnimal FeedoFood and BeverageoNutraceuticalsoPersonal CareoPharmaceuticalsoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoThailandoTaiwanoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd..DIC CORPORATION.JAPAN ALGAE Co., Ltd..Phyco-Biotech.Pond Technologies Inc..ScotBio.Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd..Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd..Givaudan Sense Colour.Cyanotech Corporation.AlgoSource.Arthrise Nutritionals LLC.Nutra Bioactive..Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd..Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd.Reasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Algae Protein Market:.Nutraceuticals Market:.Digestive Enzymes Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 