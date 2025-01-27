Natural Food Colors Market Projected To Surpass US$3.652 Billion In 2030 At A 5.91% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Natural Food Colors Market

The natural food colors is evaluated at US$2.741 billion for 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.91%, reaching a market size of US$3.652 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the natural food colors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$3.652 billion by 2030.Natural food colors are those types of food colorings that are derived from natural sources such as plants, animals, and others. These colorings are widely used across the food and beverage industry for imparting colors when added to food products. These are obtained from edible, naturally sourced materials, making them suitable for numerous food products, especially baby foods.The market for natural food colors is projected to show impressive growth. This growth is primarily attributed to the constantly growing consumer preference for clean-labelled products. Moreover, rising concerns over health hazards associated with the intake of synthetic food colors are also amplifying the demand for naturally colored food in many parts of the world.Moreover, the consumption and production of processed dairy products are increasing significantly worldwide. Global milk production is projected to grow at 1.7% p.a. over the projection period to 1,020 Mt by 2030, faster than most other agricultural commodities. This increased consumption is attributed to the growing food and beverage industry in developing regions. In developed countries, per capita consumption is projected to grow from 23.6 kg in 2018-20 to 25.2 kg in 2030. In developing countries, it would increase from 10.7 kg to 12.6 kg. The processed products boost the growing consumption.Further, these milk products' demands are enhanced by using several colored solutions. ROHA offers a range of natural colors within the Natracol brand that are suitable for dairy beverages . The products offered by the company, such as Natracol Lutein, will have significant demand. This is extracted from Marigold flowers (Tageteserecta). The pigment is a carotenoid and is used in functional foods due to its antioxidant properties. This color has good stability against light, heat, and pH and gives a warm yellow color. The overall growth of the dairy industry will propel the market expansion of natural colors applied to these products.Access sample report or view details:The global natural food colors market is segmented by type into five major categories: Anthocyanin, carmine, curcumin, carotenoid, and others. Anthocyanin is a multi-functional and plant-based food colorant fit for use across a wide range of products. Anthocyanin is primarily contained in beverages, such as juices and smoothies, and dairy products, like yogurt and ice cream, where it gives a visual appearance. It is also contained in snacks like candies and baked products and has thus become a popular ingredient for healthier alternatives. Anthocyanins are increasingly being used in cosmetics, thanks to their natural origin. At the same time, brands have recognized consumers' demand for safe and healthier beauty products and are therefore including anthocyanins in their offerings. This presents a new frontier for retail opportunities for companies to manufacture high-quality and vividly colored cosmetics.The global natural food colors market by source category is segmented into plant, animal, and minerals. The increasing consumer awareness regarding natural colors is expected to boost the demand for these plant and animal sources. There are also microorganisms which produce natural food colorants, such as canthaxanthin, astaxanthin, and phycocyanin. Natural pigments are also used in pharmaceuticals due to their safety when consumed. The cost of production and use of these natural sources of color is therefore relatively high, which adds to their value.The global natural food colors market by form industry category is segmented into liquid, powder, gel, and others. The powdered form provides convenience and ease of preparation. It is easy to store, measure, and uniformly mix all kinds of food products, making it versatile, whether used in commercial processing or household meddling. Of late, powdered food coloring has an extra shelf life than liquid or gel forms, translating into better stability and lower risk of spoilage.The global natural food colors market by application category is segmented into dairy, beverages, bakery and confectionery, and others. By application, the beverages segment is anticipated to hold a significant market share throughout the forecast period. The primary factors supporting the share of this segment include the wide applications of natural colorings in beverages for enhancing the energy-nutrient ratio. This segment's expansion is attributed to the growing consumption of ready-to-drink beverages in many parts of the world, especially in developing economies. The dairy segment is projected to show promising growth during the forecast period, primarily attributed to the increased usage of natural food colors in dairy products for flavor enhancements.Based on geography, the North American region is likely to increase significantly. In Asia Pacific, the food and beverage industry actively embrace innovation as the businesses seek to distinguish themselves in the competitive competitive market. Natural food colors help manufacturers eager to differentiate themselves, and they are well-known in the food-and-beverage industry in the region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Global natural food colors market that have been covered are Sensient Technologies Corporation, ADM, McCormick & Company, Inc., Kalsec Inc., ROHA Dyechem Pvt. Ltd., San-Ei GEN FFI Inc., DDW The Color House, GNT Group B.V., Synthite Industries Ltd., BioconColors.The market analytics report segments the global natural food colors market as follows:.By TypeoAnthocyaninoCarmineoCurcuminoCarotenoidoOthers.By SourceoPlantoAnimaloMinerals.By FormoLiquidoPowderoGeloOthers.By ApplicationoDairyoBeveragesoBakery and ConfectioneryoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoRest of South America.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoRest of Europe.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoRest of the Middle East and Africa.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoRest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:.Sensient Technologies Corporation.ADM.McCormick & Company, Inc..Kalsec Inc..ROHA Dyechem Pvt. Ltd..San-Ei GEN FFI Inc..DDW The Color House.GNT Group B.V..Synthite Industries Ltd..BioconColorsReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Food Sweeteners Market:.Food Colors Market:.Global Liquid Flavour Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Harsh Sharma

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.