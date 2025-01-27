Ministry Of Justice Explains Why Registry Of Legal Acts Not Operational

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Unified State Register of Acts (USRLA) has not yet resumed operations due to ongoing additional checks.

This information was provided by the press service of the of Justice in a comment to Ukrinform.

The Ministry emphasized that the registry's operations will be restored.

“The registry is currently undergoing validation checks by the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection. It is difficult to predict the exact timing for its restoration,” the press service stated.

Currently, attempts to access the official website of the registry result in a message that reads:“No connection to the site. Host '' refused the connection request.”

On March 29, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the Procedure for maintaining the Unified State Register of Legal Acts, access to it, and its use.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on December 19, 2024, Russia launched its most massive cyberattack in recent history on Ukraine's state registries, attempting to disrupt the operation of critical infrastructure. As a result, the operation of unified and state registries administered by the Ministry of Justice was suspended.

The Ministry of Justice initially forecasted the full restoration of the state registries affected by the Russian cyberattack by the end of January.

On January 20, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna announced that the infrastructure of state registries had been fully restored following the cyberattack.