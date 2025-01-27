National Badminton Team Achieves Notable Results At Int'l Tournament
Azerbaijani badminton players have achieved notable results at
an international tournament in Semnan, Iran,
Azernews reports.
In the U19 category, Leyla Jamalzada and Hajar Nuriyeva took
gold after winning every single match, from the round of 16
onwards. Meanwhile, in their respective category, Ulvi Huseynov and
Amirkhan Imanov secured a bronze medal by making it to the
semifinals.
The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation is considered an active
partner within the global and European badminton communities.
In 2023, Baku hosted the congress of the Badminton Europe
Confederation for the first time.
The large-scale event covered the issues on the agenda of
badminton competitions during the preparation period for the 2024
Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
The motto of the Congress was Inclusive Badminton, celebrating
the accessibility of badminton for all.
In 2025, Azerbaijan's capital will host the European Badminton
Championship for mixed teams.
