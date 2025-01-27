National Badminton Team Achieves Notable Results At Int'l Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani badminton players have achieved notable results at an international in Semnan, Iran, Azernews reports.

In the U19 category, Leyla Jamalzada and Hajar Nuriyeva took gold after winning every single match, from the round of 16 onwards. Meanwhile, in their respective category, Ulvi Huseynov and Amirkhan Imanov secured a bronze medal by making it to the semifinals.

The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation is considered an active partner within the global and European badminton communities.

In 2023, Baku hosted the of the Badminton Europe Confederation for the first time.

The large-scale event covered the issues on the agenda of badminton competitions during the preparation period for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The motto of the Congress was Inclusive Badminton, celebrating the accessibility of badminton for all.

In 2025, Azerbaijan's capital will host the European Badminton Championship for mixed teams.