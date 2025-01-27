SHEGLAM's New 24K Gold Mascara Bottles Glam And Care Into One Swipe

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) January 27th , 2025 – Get ready to strike – SHEGLAM is raising the bar on lash luxury with the launch of the All-In-One 24K Multi-Effect Mascara. Infused with real 24K and an irresistible blend of nourishing ingredients, this mascara promises an unmatched lash-enhancing experience in a bottle.

Formulated with polypeptide, olive oil and orbignya oleifera seed oil, the 2-in-1 formula delivers major definition, intense volume and multi-dimensional effects for full-bodied, sky-high lashes that last – no clumps, no flaking, just pure lash perfection.

The SHEGLAM All-In-One 24K Multi-Effect Mascara is packed with 10+ essential oils and 24K gold to coat your lashes in a touch of luxury while nourishing and strengthening them with every application. The formula is designed to provide a smoother application with no clumping, ensuring perfectly defined lashes that remain intact throughout the day. It is ophthalmologist and dermatologist-tested, making it suitable for even the most sensitive eyes. Plus, you get minimal fallout during removal for a mess-free beauty experience.

A dazzling extension of the beauty giant's beloved All-In-One Mascara series, this gold-infused masterpiece enters a new level of lash glam. With up to 109% longer and thicker lashes and a 100% instant lash lift, every swipe amplifies your look effortlessly. In clinical trials, all users agreed their lashes felt healthier, proving that beauty and care can go hand in hand.

The SHEGLAM All-In-One 24K Multi-Effect Mascara is now available at SHEGLAM stores and online at