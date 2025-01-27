Ashok Leyland inaugurates three Dealership outlets in Jharkhand, expands its footprint in Eastern India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 27th January, 2025: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today inaugurated three new M&HCV dealership outlets of Sahu and Sons Truckings in Jharkhand. These include two outlets in Ranchi and one in Serengdag. With these additions, Ashok Leyland now has 30 M&HCV touchpoints across the state.



The advanced 3S dealership in Ranchi, is strategically located at NH20 (connecting Jamshedpur to Barhi), spanning across 60,000 sq. ft and features ten bays. This newly launched dealership will serve the districts of Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Gumla, Chatra, Koderma, Ramgarh, Khunti, and Simdega. The outlet will cater to M&HCV vehicles, and are equipped with modern tools and equipment, including wheel alignment machines, pneumatic systems and four dedicated accident repair bays with modern repair system facilities. The second outlet inaugurated in Ranchi is a dealership sales (1S) outlet.



The third outlet, a state-of-the-art 2S facility, is located in Serengdag in the Chatra district. Spanning across 25,000 sq. ft, it features seven service bays and is strategically positioned near the Chatra Coal Mines and NTPC, Tandwa ensuring efficient access for vehicles moving to the eastern, and northern regions of the state.



The newly launched dealerships will play an important role in helping Ashok Leyland strengthen its footprint in the eastern region.



Ms. Madhavi Deshmukh, National Sales Head - MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said“ “Jharkhand is an important market for us, and we are delighted to expand our presence in the region with three additional touchpoints. We aim to leverage the region's thriving economic activity, expanding infrastructure projects, and increasing demand for commercial vehicles. Our partner, Sahu and Sons Truckings, through these new outlets, will help us meet the distinct demands of our customers in this region by offering tailored solutions. We want to be a part of the growth and help our customers with the best products. We, as always, remain committed to enhancing customer service and satisfaction. We will help our consumers achieve their dreams as we believe that Koi Manzil Door Nahin.”



Mr. Vivek Vishal, Director, Sahu and Sons Truckings said“ “We are thrilled to partner with Ashok Leyland and expand our presence in Jharkhand. The three new outlets will solidify the b’and’s position as a significant player in the region. Ashok Leyland has consistently been a trusted and preferred brand in Eastern India. With this partnership, we aim to take its legacy forward by reaching more customers and providing end-to-end mobility solutions for their unique transportation ”eeds.”



Ashok Leyland has one of the largest and fastest-growing networks in the commercial vehicle industry, and the company is expanding its brand presence through a robust network of dealerships and service centres to provide best-in-class after-sales support to its customers. The company will cover the major transport hubs offering Haulage, Tractor trailers, ICV Goods, Tippers, Fully Built RMC, Haulage, and School/Staff Buses through these dealerships.





MENAFN27012025005232011781ID1109133395