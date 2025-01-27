Tata Capital Supports Educational Aspirations with Flexible Financing Options

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 27, 2025: As students gear up for the upcoming academic year, Tata Capital Ltd (TCL), the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group, steps up to address the financial challenges faced by families with its robust education loan offerings.



With the announcement of results for critical competitive exams like Management Entrance Exams (CAT, XAT, SNAP), Standardized Tests for Higher Education Abroad (GRE, SAT, GMAT), and English Language Proficiency Tests (IELTS, TOEFL) students across the country are now charting the course for their academic future. With admission deadlines drawing near, students across the country are navigating the critical phase of college admissions. Understanding the financial requirements of pursuing higher education, Tata Capital offers flexible and customized education loans, ensuring students can focus on their aspirations without financial constraints.



Designed to ease the burden of educational costs, Tata Capital’s education loans offer collateral-free options up to INR 85 lakh and secured loans up to INR 2 crore, for covering the total cost of education. The product caters to both domestic and overseas education requirements covering a wide range of expenses including tuition fees, living costs, study material and miscellaneous costs. Customers are able to get loan even prior to the receipt of admission letters; meeting pre-visa requirements.



According to company statistics, cities like Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mysore and Coimbatore have seen a large number of students opting for study abroad education loans. The focus in futuristic market is to meet the needs of students opting for emerging courses in fields like Management, Engineering, Aviation, Medicine, Technology, upskilling programs.



USA, UK, Germany, Ireland, and Australia have emerged as the top international education destinations, accounting for nearly two-thirds of loan applicants. Majority of the overseas loans are for pursuing post-graduate programs in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) streams.



Commenting on the Education Loan product, Vivek Chopra, COO - Retail Finance, Tata Capital Ltd, said, “At Tata Capital, we give quick loans through a seamless digital process. Our enhanced operational efficiency strengthens our decision-making capabilities to deliver smoother customer experiences. This focus on digital transformation is intended to meet customer needs with speed and accuracy.”



Launched in December 2023, Tata Capital’s education loans have already garnered over 6000 applications, underscoring the growing demand for dependable financing solutions. Backed by an extensive network of more than 900 branches nationwide, Tata Capital is well-positioned to cater to this need effectively.







