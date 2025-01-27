Blue Ocean Global lead’ UAE’s consumers shift towards Dh125 billion e-commerce market

(MENAFN- afrinislampanasian) Date: Dubai, UAE; January 27, 2025



1. UAE e-commerce revenue to grow at 8.39% from US$33.97 billion (Dh125 billion) in 2025 to US$46.88 billion (Dh172 billion) by 2029;

2. The Central Bank of the UAE processed 334.3 million payment transactions amounting to Dh19.2 trillion (US$5.23 trillion), a 20% increase in 2023, compared to 2022;

3. More than 6.5 million, or 65% of the UAE population shopped online in 2023 as distributors and retailers shift to e-commerce space;

4. Total transaction value in the digital payments market is set to grow at 13.8% from US$80.37 billion in 2025 to US$134.8 billion in 2029.



Blue Ocean Global Group, a Dubai-based distributor of electronics, household appliances and consumer goods, has strengthened its online distribution and e-commerce business in line with the current trend, to maximise customer convenience.

More than 80 percent of the comp’ny’s topline revenue now comes from online distribution and e-commerce. It has its presence in Saudi Arabia, which has higher consumer spend caused by the co’ntry’s massive economic diversification and development plan.



“More than 6.5 million, or 65 percent of the UAE population shop online in 2023 as suppliers and distributors shift to e-commerce space in the UAE and GCC. Blue Ocean Global Group has sharpened its focus to online distribution channels due to high market deman”,” Shahzad Ahmed, Chairman of Blue Ocean Global Group, says.



“Driven by the convenience of fast delivery, ease in payments, transparency and customer convenience, the UAE consumers are increasingly using online purchase for their regular”needs.”



Sale and distribution–of goods – both wholesale–and retail – are fast shifting to the online space due to a change in consumer behaviour in digital payments that is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.80 percent from US$80.37 billion (Dh295 billion) this year to US$134.80 billion (Dh495 billion) in 2029, according to a research report.



Founded in 2013, Blue Ocean Global is a leading e-commerce distributor in the Middle East, with headquarters in Dubai. It has offices in Saudi Arabia.



Re’enue in the UAE’s e-commerce market is projected to grow at 8.39 percent from US$33.97 billion (Dh125 billion) in 2025 to US$46.88 billion (Dh172 billion) by 2029, according to a report by Statista.com, a global online market intelligence provider, as consumers in the UAE are enjoying the benefits of e-commerce and digital payment.



Rohit Savara CEO of Blue Ocean Global Group



“The online distribution and e-commerce business took off in the UAE and the GCC region during the COVID-19 pandemic and have been growing at a faster pace since then. The UAE is th’ region’s leader in e-commerce business. Due to this, we have also shifted our focus on the online space.



“Our distribution of household appliances, telecom, electronic and electrical products and accessories, has grown over the last few years. The growth in online distribution has jumped quite a lot.



As one of the largest online distributors of electronics, household appliances, and consumer products, Blue Ocean Global holds brand sales and distribution rights for globally renowned brands such as NEC, Mitel, Gigaset, Black + Decker, Double AA, Kodak, Toshiba, Godrej, Rasasi, Philips, and many more.



It operates through sales channels, E-commerce, business-to-business, and regional distribution. It services consumers of premium quality brands in over 40 countries across Middle East, Africa, South Asia, United Kingdom, and European Union.





