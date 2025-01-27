Secretary Rubio’s Call with Latvian Foreign Minister Braze

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze today. Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Braze emphasized the strength of the U.S.-Latvia bilateral relationship, and its importance to regional security and stability. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also underscored the importance of NATO Allies increasing their defense spending, as well as the key role Latvia’s upcoming connection to the European electricity grid will play in European energy security.

