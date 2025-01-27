Secretary Rubio’s Call with Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak today. The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed cooperation to stop Houthi attacks in the region and eliminate their capabilities. They discussed the importance of ending the Houthi threat to the Red Sea maritime security and surrounding waterways and their shared concerns regarding unlawful Houthi detentions of diplomatic, UN, and NGO staff, including current and former Yemeni staff of the U.S. Mission to Yemen, as well as the most recent detentions of additional UN staff. The Secretary highlighted the President’s Executive Order re-designating the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization as a critical step toward curbing the group. The Secretary said that he looked forward to continuing to support the Republic of Yemen Government in confronting the Houthis.