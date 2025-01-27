Smart Transportation Technology Markets 2024-2029 With Huawei, IBM, Intel, Siemens And Cisco Systems Dominating The $484.5 Billion Industry

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Transportation: Technologies and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Transportation Market was valued at USD 181.7 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 484.5 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 21.70%

ITS offers real-time information about traffic and public transportation conditions to reduce the travel time and make the travel easier, safer, and smarter. Smart transportation is highly needed as it can broadly influence almost every aspect of the smart city's operation on daily basis. For instance, trip route planning is helpful, particularly in large, crowded cities. Trip planning applications and service providers afford route recommendations based on relatively shorter paths and traffic congestion.



The study analyzes the drivers and dynamics of the smart transportation market, along with current industry trends. The report concludes by providing profiles of the market's major vendors. The base year for the study is 2023, with projections for the years 2024 through 2029, including forecasts of compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for the forecast period.

This report analyzes technology offerings across various transportation modes, focusing on roadway, airway, railway and maritime systems. Each transportation mode focuses on various smart transportation solutions and essential services, which include consulting, deployment, integration, and maintenance. These factors are critical for the successful implementation of these technologies, thus the report also analyzes them.

The roadway mode's key offerings include traffic management systems, vehicle telematics, passenger information solutions, smart ticketing and parking management. The railway mode's key offerings include employing technologies such as rail traffic management systems and passenger information systems to improve services. The airway mode's key offerings include air traffic management, passenger information systems, freight information and smart ticketing.

The maritime mode's key offerings include maritime software, port operations management and vessel tracking. This study analyzes these offerings, all of which are essential to each transportation mode's successful implementation and function.

Most smart city projects include the following key ITS applications:



Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS): To help control traffic and improve efficiency ATMS can: adjust traffic lights and other signals in real-time; dynamically adjust rates on toll roads; provide traffic information.

Advanced Vehicle Control and Safety System (AVCSS): To promote safe driving, AVCSS can: automatically control a vehicle, preventing or minimizing human driving errors, help drivers avoid or quickly react to hazardous conditions, provide cruise control, lane-keeping, and parking assistance.

Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS): To improve the safety of public transportation riders APTS uses: real-time passenger information systems, automatic vehicle location systems, bus arrival notification systems, systems providing priority to buses at intersections. Commercial Vehicle Operation (CVO): CVO is used for automatic vehicle monitoring specifically for commercial vehicles such as buses, ambulances, trucks, and taxis. Apart from monitoring other functions of CVO includes fright administration, commercial vehicle administrative process, Weigh-In-Motion (WIM), roadside CVO safety, on-board safety monitoring, hazardous material planning, and incident response.

Report Includes



53 data tables and 43 additional tables

An overview of the global market for smart transportation technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation and forecast the market size for smart transportation technologies based on transportation mode, and geographical region

Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological hurdles within smart transportation applications

Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, and discussion of technological and regulatory elements that are affecting the future marketplace for smart transportation

A discussion on ESG challenges and practices of the industry

Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances within the industry Profiles of the leading global players, including Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM, Intel Corp., Siemens and Cisco Systems Inc.

Companies Featured







Aarav Solutions

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Allied Telesis Holdings

Alstom SA

Atos SE

Axiomtek Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Conduent, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corp.

IEI Integration Corp.

Intel Corp.

NEC Corp.

SAP SE

Siemens Thales

