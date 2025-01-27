Mass wedding in Addis Ababa unites couples from across Africa

(MENAFN) After discovering a planned mass wedding in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, on social media, Henry Kinda and his fiancée Roth Kinda enthusiastically chose to take part in this extraordinary event. The couple traveled from Mozambique to Ethiopia, joining over 1,000 couples in a grand wedding ceremony. Held on Sunday, the event brought together participants from 43 African nations, celebrating a mosaic of cultures and traditions.



Dubbed the "Wedding of Thousands" and themed "Creating a Family is Akin to Building a Nation," the ceremony incorporated Ethiopian and African cultural rituals. Activities included blessings from elders and traditional practices that highlighted the continent’s rich heritage. This unique event emphasized unity and showcased the importance of family as a cornerstone of society.



Couples and their families, adorned in vibrant traditional attire, transformed the occasion into a dazzling celebration of cultural diversity. The ceremony reflected the shared values and unique customs of the countries represented, making it a colorful and memorable experience for all attendees.



Expressing their joy, Henry Kinda described the experience as life-changing. "This is the best thing that has ever happened to us. Meeting different people and seeing their cultures has been amazing," he said. Roth echoed his sentiments, praising the warm hospitality and marriage counseling they received, which made them feel at home. "We loved every moment of it," she added.

MENAFN27012025000045015839ID1109133215