Azerbaijan's SME Houses Record High Service Satisfaction Among Entrepreneurs
1/27/2025 8:12:15 AM
Nazrin Abdul
Entrepreneurs increasingly turned to SME houses for essential
business documents, tax and customs issues, and utility services,
Azernews reports, citing the Small and Medium
Business Development Agency (SMBDA).
A total of 455,944 services were provided to entrepreneurs in
SME houses in 2024. Of these, more than 307,000 services were
provided by“Baku SME House,” over 112,000 by“Yevlax SME House,”
more than 22,000 by“Khachmaz SME House,” and over 14,600 by the
“Khachmaz SME House” service center in Khudat.
Of the total services, about 408,000 were provided by government
agencies (“G2B”), while more than 48,000 were provided by business
agencies (“B2B”).
Entrepreneurs sought assistance from SME houses for permission
forms, badges, certificates of origin, individual tax registration,
customs and utility payments, and banking services related to cargo
transportation.
Entrepreneurs reported a 98% satisfaction rate with the services
provided by SME houses.
It should be noted that SME houses are part of the Small and
Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA). Over 400 essential
“G2B” and“B2B” services for entrepreneurs are offered by more than
50 state and private institutions in SME houses.
