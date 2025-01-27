Azerbaijan's SME Houses Record High Service Satisfaction Among Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Entrepreneurs increasingly turned to SME houses for essential business documents, tax and issues, and utility services, Azernews reports, citing the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA).

A total of 455,944 services were provided to entrepreneurs in SME houses in 2024. Of these, more than 307,000 services were provided by“Baku SME House,” over 112,000 by“Yevlax SME House,” more than 22,000 by“Khachmaz SME House,” and over 14,600 by the “Khachmaz SME House” service center in Khudat.

Of the total services, about 408,000 were provided by government agencies (“G2B”), while more than 48,000 were provided by business agencies (“B2B”).

Entrepreneurs sought assistance from SME houses for permission forms, badges, certificates of origin, individual tax registration, customs and utility payments, and banking services related to cargo transportation.

Entrepreneurs reported a 98% satisfaction rate with the services provided by SME houses.

It should be noted that SME houses are part of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA). Over 400 essential “G2B” and“B2B” services for entrepreneurs are offered by more than 50 state and private institutions in SME houses.