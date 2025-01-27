Enemy Attempting To Break Through Defense Lines In Kramatorsk, Toretsk Sectors Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of forces, intense fighting continues. The enemy attempted to storm the Ukrainian positions in Vovchansk and tried to break through the defense lines in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors.

Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of forces, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted to storm our positions in Vovchansk. These attempts were unsuccessful. In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy also conducted offensive operations in the areas of Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Pishchane and Petropavlivka, but they were also unsuccessful," said Voloshyn.

In addition, in the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near the settlements of Kopanka, Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Kolodiazi and Yampolivka. Ukrainian positions were not lost, the spokesman noted. At the same time, he said, the enemy tried to break through the defense lines in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors.

Ukrainianguards repel enemy assault near Vovchansk

“In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, Russian troops attempted to breach our defenses near Stupochky, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Krymske and Shcherbynivka. Intense fighting persisted in the urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. The enemy launched 150 artillery rounds at Chasiv Yar and 91 at Toretsk, in addition to an air strike with a guided aerial bomb. They actively used various types of UAVs," said the spokesman.

He also reported that some of the Ukrainian positions were destroyed as a result of the enemy's assault and fire. Measures are being taken to prevent the deterioration of the tactical situation.

“In the Pokrovsk sector, there was ongoing heavy fighting in Lysivka, Zelene, Kotlynne, Nadiivka and Shevchenko. The occupiers also attacked the positions of our troops near Vodiane Druha, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Udachne, Uspenivka, Dachne and Yantarne. Our soldiers are holding the line and destroying the enemy's superior forces," said Voloshyn.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy, supported by artillery and UAVs, conducted offensive actions in the areas of Novyi Komar, Rozlyv and Ulakly.

“Fighting continues in Velyka Novosilka. The enemy fired almost 30 artillery shells at our positions in this locality. The defense forces continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy during intense defensive battles,” Voloshyn emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the enemy is attacking in small groups in the Pokrovsk sector and is attempting to force the Defense Forces to withdraw from the city.