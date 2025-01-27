St. Fox Expands Footprint with New Office in Bengaluru to Drive Innovation and Growth in Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- Kaizzen Communications) Bangalore, 27th January 2025 - St. Fox, a rapidly growing cybersecurity consultancy built on the principles of fearless innovation and relentless protection, is thrilled to open its new office in Bangalore. Headquartered in Pune, the company sets footprint in Bangalore marking its 2nd office in India. The 100-seater office premises at HSR Layout, Bangalore, will be primarily supporting its R&D and client delivery teams. The new office is designed with sustainability and employee’s well-being in mind, leveraging renewable energy sources and energy-efficient infrastructure. Adopting Green Building Practices, the workspace includes ergonomic setups, wellness zones, and collaboration hubs to foster productivity and innovation among the employees.

Ronak Maniar, Founder and Managing Director of St. Fox, said, “We are excited to open our new office in Bangalore, the hub for IT sector and one of the key businesses & talent market for us. As part of our long-term growth strategy, expanding into Bangalore will enable us to further accelerate our already rapidly growing business. We believe the most important challenge facing us today is the need to secure our rapidly expanding digital ecosystem while fostering innovation. With cyberattacks becoming more sophisticated and frequent, we aim to expand our offerings, particularly in areas like AI-driven security, blockchain integration, and advanced data protection. We are committed to ensuring that our solutions evolve alongside the rapidly changing technological landscape, enabling our clients to not only protect their digital assets but also leverage new technologies to drive growth.

With a current workforce of over 120 SMEs across India, St. Fox continues to strengthen its capabilities in cybersecurity consulting, AI innovation, and technical consulting. Aiming to expand its India team to over 300 employees by 2026, the company has partnered with premier institutions across to nurture cybersecurity and AI talent. To address the cybersecurity talent gap, St. Fox has invested in continuous learning and development programs to ensure the team remains at the forefront of industry trends and advancements. The training and mentorship program aims to cultivate the next generation of cybersecurity leaders.

St. Fox’s headquarters at Pune, spans over 7,000 sq. ft. at one of the premium IT parks and can accommodate over 200 employees. As part of its ambitious growth strategy, the organization plans to open offices in Hyderabad and Mumbai by 2026 to tap into regional talent and business. Additionally, client engagement centers are set to be launched later this year in Dubai and Singapore, enhancing international collaboration and expanding global operations.





MENAFN27012025007480016114ID1109133019