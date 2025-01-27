Nobleai Launches RAIR: An All-In-One, Integrated Risk Assessment & Ingredient Replacement Solution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry-first offering helps companies proactively identify risks, quickly replace hazardous ingredients for safer, more sustainable products

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACI ANNUAL MEETING - NobleAI , a pioneer in AI solutions for Materials Informatics, today announced the availability of RAIR – a fully integrated Risk Assessment & Ingredient Replacement solution. Powered by NobleAI's unique Science-Based AI model and delivered through our powerful cloud-based Visualizations, Insights, & Predictions (VIP) , this industry-first offering uses sophisticated AI models to quickly assess product portfolios against hazardous material and regulatory restriction lists, identify safer ingredient replacements, and generate alternative formulations in minutes, instead of months in the lab.

"Unlike traditional methods, which are expensive and time-consuming, often requiring many months and numerous personnel to manually review regulatory and restriction lists, identify problematic ingredients, and reformulate products, RAIR utilizes scientifically-infused AI models to streamline these internal processes, accelerate lab testing, and dramatically expedite risk assessment and reformulation," said Sunil Sanghavi, CEO of NobleAI. "This empowers companies to proactively address a significant challenge that, if left unaddressed, would impede their ability to compete effectively.”

According to a recent Lux Research eBook on The Next Era of Chemicals Innovation ,“rising public awareness of health and environmental risks, along with stricter regulations, presents major challenges for the chemicals industry. As consumers demand greater transparency, developing safer chemicals is essential not only for compliance and avoiding penalties but also for protecting brand reputation.”

Risk Assessment

NobleAI's Risk Assessment service offers a comprehensive evaluation of product portfolios to ensure compliance with global regulations. It predicts risks related to toxicity, biodegradability, and structural similarity to harmful chemicals, including PFAS. Hazard models are updated with the latest data and additional hazard models continue to be added, increasing the value of the service over time. This service helps companies make informed decisions and stay ahead of regulatory changes, so that they can stay compliant with evolving global standards.

Ingredient Replacement

NobleAI's Ingredient Replacement tool on the VIP Platform helps data and material scientists replace hazardous or unsustainable ingredients with safer alternatives while maintaining peak product performance. It leverages predictive analytics, advanced visualization tools, and comprehensive comparison capabilities to support informed, science-based decisions. This powerful capability ensures companies can make substitutions confidently, without compromising product specs.

Risk Assessment and Ingredient Replacement are both supported by NobleAI's VIP Platform, which enables customers to use Science-Based AI models to analyze data, predict outcomes and solve complex product development challenges. Together, they deliver a comprehensive, integrated solution for accelerating innovation, ensuring regulatory compliance and avoiding regrettable substitutions – helping companies bring more sustainable, high-performing products to market fast without sacrificing performance.

About NobleAI

NobleAI offers commercially-proven AI solutions for Material Informatics and Energy powered by its unique Science-Based AI technology. Our Science-Based AI models are developed quickly, securely, and specifically for each customer and a specific use case. Delivered via our powerful cloud-based Visualizations, Insights, & Predictions (VIP) Platform, NobleAI delivers actionable insights to accelerate product development and reduce costs while improving product performance, sustainability, and reliability. NobleAI is supported by investments from world-class organizations such as Microsoft, Chevron and Syensqo (formerly known as Solvay), and the company's solutions are already delivering real value in production deployments at leading chemical, material and energy companies around the globe.

