National CSR Fund – MAJRA plants 8,200 mangroves in Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) UAE, January 27, 2025: Majra National CSR Fund –planted 8,200 mangrove saplings in Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary, to offset the carbon footprint generated by its recent ‘Impact Retreat’, highlighting its commitment towards environmental responsibility in the UAE and community collaboration. The exceptional move, inspired by the World Bank data report stating that a person should plant 164 trees a year to offset their minimum carbon footprint, aims to foster a sense of accountability for the institutions and private sector and promote the adoption of sustainable practices when conducting in-person gatherings, which contribute to supporting the achievement of economic and social development

The initiative commenced with the gathering of participants at the Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary, where they attended an environmental awareness session, exploring the role of mangroves in combating climate change, protecting coastlines and supporting biodiversity. After the session, attendees planted the saplings at the planting site, which served as an important team-building exercise for reinforcing the



shared values of sustainability and conservation. They also participated in a team challenge to learn about local marine biodiversity.

Majra’s Director, Sarah Shaw stated: “At Majra, we actively strive to fulfil our commitments by implementing proactive measures, to achieve the UAE's vision of promoting environmental responsibility and supporting sustainability. The sapling planting initiative facilitated a count of 82 trees per person, which will offset the ‘Impact Retreat’ participants’ combined carbon footprint until June 2025. The event, while marking a great start to 2025, also inspires the institutions and the private sector to drive more sustainable impact throughout the year and beyond.”

Majra’s ‘Impact Retreat’ aimed to increase the private sector to contribute to national priority projects which are developed in cooperation and coordination with government leaders, civil society organizations, and specialists in the field of social responsibility practices, and sustainability in private companies awarded the Impact Seal. This commitment seamlessly aligns with the UAE’s environmental, social, economic and governance indicator goals as well as the nation’s broader sustainable development strategy.





