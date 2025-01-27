Russia Sanctions To Be Maintained, Extended - French Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot says Putin's has already fallen about EUR 400 billion short as a result of EU sanctions, which is equivalent to three years of financing its war against Ukraine, so these effective restrictions will be extended.

The Council of Foreign Ministers will also adopt a decision on sanctions against the Georgian authorities, the minister said on the doorstep of the Council meeting in Brussels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Today we are making a decision to extend the sanctions regime that stripped Vladimir Putin's Russia of EUR 400 billion, which is equivalent to three years of financing its military assets," the French minister said. According to the top diplomat, the restrictions have already proven their effectiveness, and therefore "will be maintained and extended."

Stefanchuk, Sandu discuss strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation,against Russia

He added that the EU is going to hold three Russian citizens, two aged 26 and one aged 45, accountable for cyberattacks aimed at destabilizing Estonia.

Barrot said that after the ministerial, the sanctions against representatives of the Georgian authorities would also be announced.

"We plan to suspend visa privileges for diplomats and officials from the Georgian government, on which we once again and very strongly call to end the repression targeting protesters, journalists, and civil society representatives," he said.

EU officials also announced a new support package for Moldova.

"We support Moldova, which is being subjected to 'energy asphyxiation' by Russia, which intends, as it has repeatedly done in recent months, to undermine the democratic debate and electoral processes in a country seeking to join the European Union," Barrot detailed.

Zelensky: Supply of any components for Russia's terror must be blocked

As reported earlier, the EU Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs will consider Ukraine, including the extension of restrictive measures already imposed on Russia.

This was announced today by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, ahead of the ministerial.