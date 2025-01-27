Egypt celebrates National Environment Day with attempts to turn green

(MENAFN) Egypt celebrated its National Environment Day on Sunday with a special ceremony organized by the Ministry of Environment. The event, focused on the theme "Sustainable Green Egypt: Towards Circular Economy and Fair Green Transition," highlighted the country's ongoing efforts to achieve a green transition and promote environmental sustainability. Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad emphasized the government’s dedication to these goals, affirming that the transition to a sustainable future requires community engagement and collaboration.



In her address, Fouad stressed that a fair green transition cannot be accomplished without active participation from local communities. She highlighted the government’s initiative to hold dialogue sessions across various provinces, ensuring that the voices of citizens are included in environmental decision-making processes. This approach aims to foster genuine involvement in environmental challenges and solutions at the grassroots level.



As part of the National Environment Day celebrations, the Ministry of Environment launched a comprehensive guideline to support the tree-planting initiative, a key element of the country's ambitious goal to plant 100 million trees as part of the presidential initiative. The event also saw the gathering of officials, environmentalists, scholars, and climate experts, all of whom are involved in shaping Egypt's environmental future.



First marked in 2019, Egypt’s National Environment Day is celebrated annually on January 27 to raise awareness about environmental issues and encourage sustainable practices that preserve the country’s natural resources for future generations. The event plays a crucial role in driving public consciousness about the importance of environmental stewardship.

