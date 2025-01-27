President Alexander Lukashenko wins Belarusian presidential election

(MENAFN) Incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko has emerged victorious in the Belarusian presidential election, with preliminary results released early Monday by the country's Central Election Commission confirming his win. According to the initial data, Lukashenko secured 86.82 percent of the vote, solidifying his hold on power for another term. This overwhelming majority reflects his long-standing dominance in the country's landscape.



The other candidates in the race performed significantly weaker, with Sergei Syrankov receiving 3.21 percent of the vote, Oleg Gaidukevich securing 2.02 percent, Anna Kanopatskaya getting 1.86 percent, and Alexander Khizhnyak earning 1.74 percent. Despite their efforts, none of the opposition candidates came close to challenging Lukashenko's established position.



Under Belarusian electoral law, a presidential candidate who receives more than 50 percent of the vote is declared the winner. With Lukashenko's commanding share of the vote, there is little doubt that he will be re-elected for another five-year term.



The election was conducted through a direct ballot system, and although the Central Election Commission has provided these preliminary figures, the final results are expected to be announced by February 5. The continued dominance of Lukashenko highlights the ongoing stability of his rule, despite the presence of opposition candidates.

