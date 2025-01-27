Pro-Ukraine tweeters go after video-game creators due to Russian Civilization

(MENAFN) The upcoming release of Civilization VII has sparked controversy online, particularly regarding the inclusion of Russian civilization and the character of Empress Catherine the Great. Some pro-Ukraine users on X have demanded that the Russian civilization be removed from the game, citing the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



Civilization VII, set for release on February 11, allows players to control famous historical leaders and guide their civilization through history. The game features Catherine the Great, who ruled Russia in the late 18th century and is known for her expansionist policies, including the absorption of Crimea. The game portrays her as a ruler who valued modernization and the arts, with military units like the Cossacks and Katyusha missiles available to players leading the Russian civilization.



The inclusion of Catherine has drawn criticism from pro-Kiev commentators, who argue it promotes "Russian propaganda" and overlooks the historical impact of Russian rule on Ukraine. However, some countered the criticism, saying that Russia, as a major historical power, deserves representation in the game.



Despite halting operations in Russia, the game's publisher, 2K Games, has continued to offer Russian dubbing, which has added fuel to the ongoing debate.

