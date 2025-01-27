RAKEZ Reports Unprecedented Growth In 2024 With 13,000+ New Firms

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has achieved an extraordinary milestone in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies into its business ecosystem. This record growth marks a significant expansion for the free zone, reflecting its growing appeal to both regional and international businesses looking to capitalize on the strategic advantages offered by the UAE's business-friendly environment.

This surge in company registrations can be attributed to a combination of factors, including the free zone's comprehensive range of services, its cost-effective infrastructure, and the robust business climate in Ras Al Khaimah. As one of the fastest-growing economic zones in the region, RAKEZ has established itself as a vital hub for diverse industries, including manufacturing, logistics, technology, and services.

The 13,000 new companies span various sectors, underlining the broad interest in the region's diverse economic opportunities. This growth not only strengthens RAKEZ's position as a key player in the UAE's economic landscape but also contributes significantly to the emirate's overall economic development.

The free zone's flexibility in offering tailor-made business solutions has become increasingly attractive to entrepreneurs, particularly in sectors like technology, e-commerce, and logistics, which have seen significant demand for their services. RAKEZ's efforts to continuously enhance its infrastructure, improve customer services, and adapt to market trends have played a central role in its success.

Key to RAKEZ's growth has been its ability to provide businesses with efficient, cost-effective solutions for setting up operations in the UAE. The zone offers a range of services, including 100% foreign ownership, zero taxation, and a simple licensing process that is especially appealing to start-ups and international companies entering the Middle East market.

See also Saudi's Derayah Financial Receives CMA Approval for IPO

Another factor contributing to the zone's growth is the ongoing global demand for logistics and manufacturing services. As the UAE continues to develop as a global trade hub, companies in these sectors are finding Ras Al Khaimah's strategic location and modern infrastructure increasingly appealing for establishing a foothold in the region.

For many entrepreneurs and international companies, RAKEZ's proximity to key markets in Europe, Asia, and Africa is a major draw. The economic zone's proximity to ports, airports, and trade routes makes it an ideal location for global logistics companies looking to expand their footprint in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. With modern infrastructure that includes state-of-the-art warehouses and business parks, RAKEZ has become a preferred choice for firms seeking to establish a presence in this region.