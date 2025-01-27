Trump promises to tighten immigration policies were met with widespread protests

(MENAFN) When Donald assumed office in 2017, his promises to tighten immigration policies were met with widespread protests, from churches and airports to union halls, with lawmakers vowing to resist the new president. However, the landscape has shifted, and during Trump’s first week in office, Democrats helped pass an immigration bill that went to his desk. Despite facing electoral losses, the Democratic Party remains divided over how to respond to Trump’s hardline stance on illegal immigration. The debate comes at a time when the pressure is intense, as the new president seeks to close the U.S.-Mexico border to asylum seekers and deport millions of undocumented immigrants.



Senator Michael Bennett from Colorado remarked, "Trump has put the Democratic Party in a corner on immigration, and it will take time to get out." He stressed that the party should act from conviction rather than fear. In Congress, a faction of Democrats is looking to find common ground with Trump. Last week, 58 Democrats in both the House and Senate voted in favor of the Ano-Riley Act, which requires federal authorities to detain immigrants accused of crimes such as theft, assault, or causing injury or death. Meanwhile, some Democrats have been working to support those at risk of deportation, including Rep. Juan Vargas of California, who spent the week helping affected individuals in his community.



For Republicans, the Democratic votes on the Ano-Riley Act show that their message on illegal immigration is resonating, a message that Trump has amplified. They plan to continue pushing forward on immigration reform and a $100 billion package to fund Trump's border and deportation plans. The support of Democratic senators for stricter immigration enforcement may prove essential in the coming months. With Republicans holding a 53-47 majority in the Senate, it will require the backing of at least a few Democrats to pass most legislation. House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed that the passing of the Ano-Riley Act is a significant moment for the country, highlighting the bipartisan consensus on toughening immigration policies. While some House Democrats have shifted toward supporting stronger border security, Rep. Hakim Jeffries, the party’s leader in the House, indicated that Democrats would continue to make decisions based on the interests of their constituencies, with politics shaping the outcome. Many Democrats have gradually moved right on immigration in response to the record number of immigrants arriving during President Joe Biden’s tenure.

