EU considers suspending energy, transport sanctions on Syria

(MENAFN) The European Union is considering suspending energy and transport sanctions on Syria but has yet to reach a consensus on whether to ease restrictions on financial transactions. EU foreign ministers are set to discuss the issue on Monday in Brussels, with hopes of securing a agreement on sanctions relief, according to Kaja Callas, the EU's foreign policy chief. EU policy toward Syria has shifted following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad in December by opposition forces led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group the United Nations has classified as a organization. Since taking power, HTS has distanced itself from al-Qaeda and expressed intentions to participate in a political process that includes all Syrians.



Transport and energy are viewed as critical for Syria’s recovery, as improving airports and energy supplies is seen as essential for both the country’s stability and the return of refugees. According to an EU document reviewed by Reuters, diplomats from the 27 member states have called for swift action to suspend sanctions in key sectors like energy and transport to aid economic stabilization and reconstruction. The document also suggests exploring the reopening of banking and investment relations with Syria but emphasizes that the easing of sanctions will be gradual and subject to periodic evaluations. Some EU members are pushing for quicker action, while others advocate a more cautious approach to maintain Europe’s influence over Syria’s political transition.



Sanctions related to the Assad regime, illicit drug trade, and arms trade are expected to remain in place. If an agreement is reached on Monday, European officials will proceed with the technical details of the suspension.

