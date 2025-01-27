Moroccan police announce thwarting of planned terrorist attack

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Moroccan announced the thwarting of a planned attack, arresting four individuals suspected of being linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) group. The operation, carried out by the Central Bureau of Judicial Research (BCIJ), followed "accurate intelligence" provided by Morocco's Directorate General of Territorial Surveillance (DGST). The police acted on this intelligence to prevent the imminent execution of bombing operations.



The arrested suspects, three of whom are brothers aged 26, 29, 31, and 35, were operating in the Had Al-Sawalem area, near Berchid, on the outskirts of Casablanca. The authorities discovered a variety of dangerous items in their possession, including knives, chemical powders, chemical fertilizers, sulfur, coal powder, and other materials used to manufacture explosives, as well as electrical wires, welding tools, and adhesive tape.



The investigation began after the DGST identified a video showing the suspects pledging allegiance to ISIS and vowing to carry out imminent terrorist acts.

