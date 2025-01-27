Criminal Arrested With Pistol, Drugs In Jammu
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A suspected hardcore criminal was arrested after a 9-mm pistol and 25 grams of heroin were seized from him on Monday, Police here said.
Panku Raja, a resident of Kotli Mian Fateh in Miran Sahib, has 12 FIRs registered against him, a police spokesperson said.
Raja, who was recently released after completing his detention under the Public Safety Act, was apprehended during a raid in the Bishnah area on the city's outskirts.
A fresh case has been registered and further investigation is underway to trace the Network behind the narcotics and the illegal weapon, the spokesperson said.
The police remain committed to maintaining law and order and are taking strict action against criminals to ensure the safety and security of the public, he added.
