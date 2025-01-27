(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The United States hospital consumables is set to grow at a 1.5% CAGR from 2025 to 2035, driven by rising surgical and procedural volumes. With 48 million inpatient surgeries annually, demand for sterility essentials like drapes, gloves, and sutures is surging. Advanced techniques, including robotic-assisted and minimally invasive surgeries, further boost the need for specialized consumables, reinforcing the U.S. market's dominance in North America.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global hospital consumables sales are projected to reach USD 578.0 billion by 2035, from an estimated USD 421.8 billion in 2025. Between 2025 and 2035, sales are expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. approximately 2024, medical supplies brought approximately USD 408.8 billion in revenue.

Market Overview:

The market for hospital consumables is expanding rapidly worldwide due to factors such rising healthcare costs, more hospital admissions, and improvements in medical technology. Syringes, catheters, wound care supplies, gloves, gowns, surgical drapes, and bandages are just a few of the many items that are considered hospital consumables and are necessary for both infection control and patient care. The need for hospital supplies is anticipated to rise sharply in the next years due to the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses and surgical operations across the globe.

Businesses are being pushed to create novel treatments in response to the increasing need for efficient management of both acute and chronic wound care . Research on wound healing is being fueled by the growing unmet need for innovative treatments in poor countries. The approval of innovative gadgets and increased R&D expenditures are driving market expansion.

Two major causes of this growth are the rising incidence of chronic illnesses and the increase in surgical operations performed worldwide. The market is separated into two segments based on usage: single-use and reusable consumables. Due to its ability to improve patient safety and lower the danger of cross-contamination, single-use consumables dominate the market. This is in line with the growing emphasis on infection control in clinical settings.

Key Takeaways:



The global hospital consumables market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period between 2025 and 2035.

Increasing hospital admissions, growing surgical procedures, and rising chronic disease prevalence are key growth drivers.

North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth.

Disposable syringes, catheters, and gloves dominate the product segment due to increasing infection control measures. Key players include Medtronic (Ireland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (USA), 3M Healthcare (USA), Smith & Nephew (UK), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Cardinal Health (USA), and Baxter International (USA).



Market Drivers and Applications:



Growing Prevalence of Chronic illnesses: As more people suffer from diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular illnesses, which necessitate regular medical interventions, hospital consumables are becoming more and more in demand.

Increasing Surgical Procedures: The need for supplies such surgical drapes, gloves, and catheters has increased due to the rise in elective and emergency surgeries performed worldwide.

Strict Infection Control Regulations: The use of disposable medical devices is growing faster due to the necessity of infection prevention and control measures, especially in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Technological Developments: Hospital consumables are becoming safer and more efficient because to developments in material science and production techniques. Growing Healthcare Infrastructure: Government spending on healthcare infrastructure is driving market expansion, particularly in emerging nations.

“ According to industry analysts, the market for hospital consumables will keep expanding because of the growing number of patients and the growing use of single-use medical supplies. The demand for hospital supplies, especially syringes, disinfectants, and personal protective equipment (PPE), was greatly increased by the COVID-19 epidemic. Furthermore, it is anticipated that future market trends will be shaped by the move towards sustainable and biodegradable medical products ." Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)





The Competitive Environment



The major players engage in a variety of product launches, expansions, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions in an effort to enhance their business strategies and fortify their global presence. The main promotional tactics used by the major market participants are listed below:

Current Hospital Consumables Industry Developments

Granudacyn® is a line of wound cleansing and moisturizing products made by P.G.F. Industry Solutions GmbH, which was purchased by Mölnlycke® Health Care in October 2024.

Orlando Health, a nationally renowned healthcare provider with award-winning hospitals, and B. Braun Medical Inc. signed a collaboration agreement in March 2024 to work together to find creative solutions to improve patient and clinician access to care. The cooperation focuses on early clinician feedback to identify requirements and develop solutions to address those needs, with an emphasis on the disruption occurring across the pharmacy and infusion treatment environment.

Medtronic and GE Healthcare announced in April 2022 that they would be working together to address the special requirements and demand for care in Office Based Labs (OBLs) and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs). Customers will have access to a wide range of products, financial solutions, and first-rate support under this new partnership.

Key Players of Hospital Consumables Market



Medtronic Plc

B Braun SE

Cardinal Health, Inc.

3M

Johnson & Johnson

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

NIPRO Corporation

Ansell Healthcare LLC

Halyard Health, Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

McKesson Corporation Others

Regional Analysis of the Global Hospital Consumables Market 2025–2035:

United States: Steady Growth Amid High Surgical Demand

The U.S. hospital consumables market is projected to grow at a 1.5% CAGR from 2025 to 2035. As the largest market in North America, its growth is fueled by 48 million annual inpatient surgeries, increasing demand for sterility essentials like drapes, gloves, and sutures. Advanced surgical techniques, including robotic-assisted and minimally invasive procedures, are further driving demand for specialized consumables.

Germany: Moderate Growth with Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure

Germany is expected to register a 1.7% CAGR, supported by its well-established healthcare infrastructure and rising number of surgical procedures. A strong focus on infection control and technological advancements in medical consumables will sustain market expansion.

China: Rapid Expansion Due to Rising Healthcare Investments

China's hospital consumables market is projected to grow at an impressive 5.4% CAGR, making it one of the fastest-growing regions. Increasing government healthcare spending, a rising elderly population, and a growing number of hospitals are key factors driving demand. Additionally, rapid urbanization and advancements in medical technology contribute to market expansion.

France: Steady Market Growth with Increased Surgical Procedures

France's hospital consumables market is expected to expand at a 2.2% CAGR, driven by an aging population, increased hospital admissions, and higher surgical volumes. The country's commitment to universal healthcare coverage and stringent regulations for infection control contribute to consistent demand.

India: Fastest Growth Due to Expanding Healthcare Sector

India is projected to experience the highest growth rate at 5.8% CAGR, fueled by rising medical tourism, government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure, and increasing demand for affordable medical consumables. The expansion of private hospitals and the adoption of modern surgical techniques further accelerate market growth.

Spain: Growing Demand for Medical Consumables

Spain's hospital consumables market is set to grow at a 2.9% CAGR, supported by increasing hospitalization rates, higher surgical procedures, and enhanced healthcare funding. The shift towards single-use consumables to prevent infections is also contributing to market growth.

Australia & New Zealand: Steady Growth with Technological Integration

The hospital consumables market in Australia and New Zealand is expected to grow at a 3.1% CAGR, supported by rising government healthcare expenditures, technological integration in surgeries, and an aging population. The demand for minimally invasive surgery consumables and infection prevention products is on the rise.

South Korea: Strong Growth Driven by Medical Advancements

South Korea is projected to expand at a 4.2% CAGR, driven by its cutting-edge medical technology, growing hospital networks, and increased investment in advanced surgical procedures. The adoption of robotic-assisted surgeries and high-quality medical consumables will continue to fuel market growth.





Recent Trends in the Market:



Sustainable Medical Products: Increased focus on eco-friendly and biodegradable hospital consumables.

Supply Chain Innovations: Adoption of automated and AI-driven inventory management in hospitals.

Increased Investment in Local Manufacturing: Governments encouraging domestic production of essential medical supplies to reduce dependency on imports. Advanced Material Use: Introduction of antimicrobial and nanotechnology-based hospital consumables for enhanced patient safety.

Industry Analysis, By Key Segments

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is divided into- sterilization consumables, wound care products, dialysis products, infusion products, hypodermic & radiology products, intubation & respiratory supplies, surgical procedure kits & trays, blood management & diagnostic supplies and general disposable products.

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is segregated into- cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, dental, laparoscopy, gynecology, urology, orthopedics and others.

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is segregated into- hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, diagnostic centers, long term care centers and nursing facilities.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

German Translation:

Der weltweite Umsatz mit Verbrauchsmaterialien für Krankenhäuser wird bis 2035 voraussichtlich 578,0 Mrd. USD erreichen, gegenüber geschätzten 421,8 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2025. Zwischen 2025 und 2035 wird erwartet, dass der Umsatz mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 3,2 % steigen wird. Um das Jahr 2024 herum erzielte medizinisches Hilfsmaterial einen Umsatz von rund 408,8 Milliarden US-Dollar.

Marktübersicht:

Der Markt für Verbrauchsmaterialien für Krankenhäuser wächst weltweit rasant, was auf Faktoren wie steigende Gesundheitskosten, mehr Krankenhauseinweisungen und Verbesserungen in der Medizintechnik zurückzuführen ist. Spritzen, Katheter, Wundversorgungsmaterialien, Handschuhe, Kittel, OP-Abdeckungen und Verbände sind nur einige der vielen Artikel, die als Verbrauchsmaterialien für Krankenhäuser gelten und sowohl für die Infektionskontrolle als auch für die Patientenversorgung notwendig sind. Es wird erwartet, dass der Bedarf an Krankenhausbedarf in den nächsten Jahren aufgrund der weltweit zunehmenden Prävalenz chronischer Krankheiten und chirurgischer Eingriffe stark ansteigen wird.

Unternehmen werden dazu gedrängt, neuartige Behandlungen zu entwickeln, um auf den steigenden Bedarf an effizientem Management sowohl der akuten als auch der chronischen Wundversorgung zu reagieren. Die Forschung zur Wundheilung wird durch den wachsenden ungedeckten Bedarf an innovativen Behandlungen in armen Ländern befeuert. Die Zulassung innovativer Gadgets und erhöhte Ausgaben für Forschung und Entwicklung treiben die Marktexpansion voran.

Zwei Hauptursachen für dieses Wachstum sind die steigende Inzidenz chronischer Krankheiten und die Zunahme chirurgischer Eingriffe weltweit. Der Markt wird je nach Nutzung in zwei Segmente unterteilt: Einweg- und wiederverwendbare Verbrauchsmaterialien. Aufgrund ihrer Fähigkeit, die Patientensicherheit zu verbessern und die Gefahr einer Kreuzkontamination zu verringern, dominieren Einweg-Verbrauchsmaterialien den Markt. Dies steht im Einklang mit der zunehmenden Bedeutung der Infektionskontrolle im klinischen Umfeld.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse:



Der weltweite Markt für Verbrauchsmaterialien für Krankenhäuser wird im Prognosezeitraum zwischen 2025 und 2035 voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 3,2 % wachsen.

Steigende Krankenhauseinweisungen, zunehmende chirurgische Eingriffe und die steigende Prävalenz chronischer Krankheiten sind die wichtigsten Wachstumstreiber.

Nordamerika ist marktführend, während der asiatisch-pazifische Raum voraussichtlich das schnellste Wachstum verzeichnen wird.

Einwegspritzen, Katheter und Handschuhe dominieren aufgrund zunehmender Maßnahmen zur Infektionskontrolle das Produktsegment. Zu den wichtigsten Akteuren gehören Medtronic (Irland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Deutschland), Johnson & Johnson (USA), 3M Healthcare (USA), Smith & Nephew (Großbritannien), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Cardinal Health (USA) und Baxter International (USA).



Markttreiber und Anwendungen:

. Wachsende Prävalenz chronischer Krankheiten: Da immer mehr Menschen an Diabetes, Krebs und Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen leiden, die regelmäßige medizinische Eingriffe erforderlich machen, werden Verbrauchsmaterialien für Krankenhäuser immer gefragter.

. Zunehmende chirurgische Eingriffe: Der Bedarf an Verbrauchsmaterialien wie OP-Abdeckungen, Handschuhen und Kathetern ist aufgrund der Zunahme von elektiven und Notfalloperationen, die weltweit durchgeführt werden, gestiegen.

. Strenge Vorschriften zur Infektionskontrolle: Die Verwendung von Einweg-Medizinprodukten nimmt aufgrund der Notwendigkeit von Maßnahmen zur Infektionsprävention und -kontrolle schneller zu, insbesondere in Krankenhäusern und ambulanten chirurgischen Zentren.

. Technologische Entwicklungen: Verbrauchsmaterialien für Krankenhäuser werden aufgrund der Entwicklungen in der Materialwissenschaft und den Produktionstechniken immer sicherer und effizienter.

. Wachsende Gesundheitsinfrastruktur: Staatliche Ausgaben für die Gesundheitsinfrastruktur treiben die Marktexpansion voran, insbesondere in Schwellenländern.

" Laut Branchenanalysten wird der Markt für Verbrauchsmaterialien für Krankenhäuser aufgrund der wachsenden Zahl von Patienten und der zunehmenden Verwendung von medizinischen Einwegartikeln weiter wachsen. Die Nachfrage nach Krankenhausbedarf, insbesondere nach Spritzen, Desinfektionsmitteln und persönlicher Schutzausrüstung (PSA), wurde durch die COVID-19-Epidemie stark erhöht. Darüber hinaus ist zu erwarten, dass zukünftige Markttrends durch den Trend hin zu nachhaltigen und biologisch abbaubaren Medizinprodukten geprägt sein werden ." Sagt Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Das Wettbewerbsumfeld

Die Hauptakteure beteiligen sich an einer Vielzahl von Produkteinführungen, Expansionen, Partnerschaften sowie Fusionen und Übernahmen, um ihre Geschäftsstrategien zu verbessern und ihre globale Präsenz zu stärken. Die wichtigsten Werbetaktiken, die von den wichtigsten Marktteilnehmern verwendet werden, sind im Folgenden aufgeführt:

Aktuelle Entwicklungen in der Branche für Verbrauchsmaterialien in Krankenhäusern

Granudacyn® ist eine Linie von Wundreinigungs- und Feuchtigkeitsprodukten der P.G.F. Industry Solutions GmbH, die im Oktober 2024 von Mölnlycke® Health Care gekauft wurde.

Orlando Health, ein national renommierter Gesundheitsdienstleister mit preisgekrönten Krankenhäusern, und B. Braun Medical Inc. unterzeichneten im März 2024 eine Kooperationsvereinbarung, um gemeinsam kreative Lösungen zu finden, um den Zugang von Patienten und Ärzten zur Versorgung zu verbessern. Die Zusammenarbeit konzentriert sich auf das frühe Feedback der Kliniker, um Anforderungen zu identifizieren und Lösungen zu entwickeln, um diese Bedürfnisse zu erfüllen, wobei der Schwerpunkt auf den Störungen liegt, die in der gesamten Apotheken- und Infusionsbehandlungsumgebung auftreten.

Medtronic und GE Healthcare kündigten im April 2022 an, dass sie zusammenarbeiten werden, um die besonderen Anforderungen und die Nachfrage nach der Versorgung in Office Based Labs (OBLs) und Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) zu erfüllen. Die Kunden erhalten im Rahmen dieser neuen Partnerschaft Zugang zu einer breiten Palette von Produkten, Finanzlösungen und erstklassigem Support.

Hauptakteure auf dem Markt für Verbrauchsmaterialien für Krankenhäuser



Medtronic Plc

B Braun SE

Kardinal Gesundheit, Inc.

3M

Johnson & Johnson

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

NIPRO Corporation

Ansell Healthcare LLC

Halyard Gesundheit, Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

McKesson Corporation Andere

Regionale Analyse des globalen Marktes für Verbrauchsmaterialien für Krankenhäuser 2025–2035:

USA: Stetiges Wachstum bei hoher chirurgischer Nachfrage

Der US-Markt für Verbrauchsmaterialien für Krankenhäuser wird von 2025 bis 2035 voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 1,5 % wachsen. Als größter Markt in Nordamerika wird sein Wachstum durch 48 Millionen stationäre Operationen pro Jahr und die steigende Nachfrage nach sterilen Utensilien wie Abdeckungen, Handschuhen und Nähten angetrieben. Fortschrittliche chirurgische Techniken, einschließlich robotergestützter und minimal-invasiver Verfahren, treiben die Nachfrage nach speziellen Verbrauchsmaterialien weiter an.

Deutschland: Moderates Wachstum mit fortschrittlicher Gesundheitsinfrastruktur

Es wird erwartet, dass Deutschland eine CAGR von 1,7 % verzeichnen wird, unterstützt durch seine gut etablierte Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und die steigende Zahl chirurgischer Eingriffe. Ein starker Fokus auf die Infektionskontrolle und technologische Fortschritte bei medizinischen Verbrauchsmaterialien werden die Marktexpansion unterstützen.

China: Rasante Expansion durch steigende Investitionen im Gesundheitswesen

Chinas Markt für Verbrauchsmaterialien für Krankenhäuser wird voraussichtlich mit einer beeindruckenden CAGR von 5,4 % wachsen, was ihn zu einer der am schnellsten wachsenden Regionen macht. Steigende staatliche Gesundheitsausgaben, eine wachsende ältere Bevölkerung und eine wachsende Zahl von Krankenhäusern sind Schlüsselfaktoren, die die Nachfrage ankurbeln. Darüber hinaus tragen die rasche Urbanisierung und die Fortschritte in der Medizintechnik zur Marktexpansion bei.

Frankreich: Stetiges Marktwachstum mit zunehmenden chirurgischen Eingriffen

Es wird erwartet, dass der französische Markt für Verbrauchsmaterialien für Krankenhäuser mit einer CAGR von 2,2 % wachsen wird, was auf eine alternde Bevölkerung, erhöhte Krankenhauseinweisungen und höhere chirurgische Volumina zurückzuführen ist. Das Engagement des Landes für eine flächendeckende Gesundheitsversorgung und strenge Vorschriften zur Infektionskontrolle tragen zu einer konstanten Nachfrage bei.

Indien: Schnellstes Wachstum durch expandierenden Gesundheitssektor

Indien wird mit einer CAGR von 5,8 % voraussichtlich die höchste Wachstumsrate verzeichnen, die durch den zunehmenden Medizintourismus, Regierungsinitiativen zur Verbesserung der Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und die steigende Nachfrage nach erschwinglichen medizinischen Verbrauchsmaterialien angetrieben wird. Die Expansion privater Krankenhäuser und die Einführung moderner Operationstechniken beschleunigen das Marktwachstum weiter.

Spanien: Wachsende Nachfrage nach medizinischen Verbrauchsmaterialien

Der spanische Markt für Verbrauchsmaterialien für Krankenhäuser wird voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 2,9 % wachsen, unterstützt durch steigende Krankenhauseinweisungsraten, mehr chirurgische Eingriffe und eine verbesserte Finanzierung des Gesundheitswesens. Die Verlagerung hin zu Einweg-Verbrauchsmaterialien zur Vorbeugung von Infektionen trägt ebenfalls zum Marktwachstum bei.

Australien & Neuseeland: Stetiges Wachstum durch technologische Integration

Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt für Krankenhausverbrauchsmaterialien in Australien und Neuseeland mit einer CAGR von 3,1 % wachsen wird, unterstützt durch steigende staatliche Gesundheitsausgaben, technologische Integration in Praxen und eine alternde Bevölkerung. Die Nachfrage nach Verbrauchsmaterialien für die minimalinvasive Chirurgie und Produkten zur Infektionsprävention steigt.

Südkorea: Starkes Wachstum durch medizinischen Fortschritt

Südkorea wird voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 4,2 % wachsen, was auf seine hochmoderne Medizintechnologie, wachsende Krankenhausnetzwerke und erhöhte Investitionen in fortschrittliche chirurgische Verfahren zurückzuführen ist. Die Einführung von robotergestützten Operationen und hochwertigen medizinischen Verbrauchsmaterialien wird das Marktwachstum weiter vorantreiben.

Jüngste Trends auf dem Markt:



Nachhaltige Medizinprodukte: Verstärkter Fokus auf umweltfreundliche und biologisch abbaubare Verbrauchsmaterialien für Krankenhäuser.

Innovationen in der Lieferkette: Einführung eines automatisierten und KI-gesteuerten Bestandsmanagements in Krankenhäusern.

Erhöhte Investitionen in die lokale Fertigung: Die Regierungen fördern die inländische Produktion von lebenswichtigen medizinischen Gütern, um die Abhängigkeit von Importen zu verringern. Advanced Material Use: Einführung von antimikrobiellen und nanotechnologiebasierten Verbrauchsmaterialien für Krankenhäuser zur Erhöhung der Patientensicherheit.

Branchenanalyse nach Schlüsselsegmenten

Nach Produkt:

In Bezug auf das Produkt ist die Branche unterteilt in Sterilisationsverbrauchsmaterialien, Wundversorgungsprodukte, Dialyseprodukte, Infusionsprodukte, Injektions- und Radiologieprodukte, Intubations- und Beatmungsbedarf, chirurgische Eingriffskits und -schalen, Blutmanagement- und Diagnosezubehör sowie allgemeine Einwegprodukte.

Nach Anwendung:

In Bezug auf die Anwendung ist die Branche unterteilt in: Herz-Kreislauf, Zerebrovaskulär, Zahnmedizin, Laparoskopie, Gynäkologie, Urologie, Orthopädie und andere.

Nach Endbenutzer:

In Bezug auf den Endverbraucher ist die Branche unterteilt in Krankenhäuser, ambulante chirurgische Zentren, Kliniken, Diagnosezentren, Langzeitpflegezentren und Pflegeeinrichtungen.

Nach Region:

Wichtige Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Ostasiens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas (MEA) wurden in dem Bericht behandelt.

Authored By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Healthcare Domain:

