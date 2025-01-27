Azerbaijan's Macroeconomic Sustainability Working Group Evaluates 2024 Progress
Date
1/27/2025
Akbar Novruz
The Macroeconomic Sustainability Working Group, established to
implement the "Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic
of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026," convened its latest meeting to assess
progress and set future goals, Azernews reports,
citing the Central Bank.
The meeting, chaired by the Central Bank, included
representatives from key state institutions such as the Ministry of
Economy, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of labor and Social
Protection, Ministry of Justice, the State Oil Fund, and other
financial organizations.
Discussions focused on the monitoring and evaluation of 15
measures approved under three action areas tied to the 2024 goal of
"Resilience to Internal and External Impacts." The First Deputy
Chairman of the Central Bank and Chairman of the Working Group,
Aliyar Mammadyarov, shared updates on initiatives led by the
Central Bank. Deputy Executive Director of the Center for Analysis
of Economic Reforms and Communication, Ayaz Museyibov, highlighted
the year's accomplishments and ongoing challenges.
The participants explored ways to enhance the effectiveness of
implemented measures and outlined the next steps for achieving the
strategy's objectives, emphasizing the importance of coordinated
efforts among state bodies.
