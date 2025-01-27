Azerbaijan's Macroeconomic Sustainability Working Group Evaluates 2024 Progress

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Macroeconomic Sustainability Working Group, established to implement the "Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026," convened its latest meeting to assess progress and set future goals, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank.

The meeting, chaired by the Central Bank, included representatives from key state institutions such as the of Economy, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of and Social Protection, Ministry of Justice, the State Oil Fund, and other financial organizations.

Discussions focused on the monitoring and evaluation of 15 measures approved under three action areas tied to the 2024 goal of "Resilience to Internal and External Impacts." The First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank and Chairman of the Working Group, Aliyar Mammadyarov, shared updates on initiatives led by the Central Bank. Deputy Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Ayaz Museyibov, highlighted the year's accomplishments and ongoing challenges.

The participants explored ways to enhance the effectiveness of implemented measures and outlined the next steps for achieving the strategy's objectives, emphasizing the importance of coordinated efforts among state bodies.