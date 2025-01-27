Azerbaijan Commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On January 27, 2024, the Azerbaijani Foreign marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day, honoring the millions of victims of one of the most horrific events in human history, Azernews reports.

In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), the ministry expressed deep sorrow for the lives lost in the Holocaust, emphasizing the importance of remembrance.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day, established by the United Nations General Assembly, marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. The day serves as a solemn occasion to honor the six million Jewish victims, along with the millions of others who suffered under Nazi persecution during World War II.

The Holocaust is remembered as the systematic, state-sponsored genocide of six million European Jews by the Nazi regime and its allies between 1933 and 1945. Azerbaijan's recognition of this day underscores its commitment to opposing all forms of hatred and promoting tolerance.