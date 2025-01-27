Azerbaijan Commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Date
1/27/2025 6:13:05 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
On January 27, 2024, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry marked
International Holocaust Remembrance Day, honoring the millions of
victims of one of the most horrific events in human history,
Azernews reports.
In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), the ministry
expressed deep sorrow for the lives lost in the Holocaust,
emphasizing the importance of remembrance.
International Holocaust Remembrance Day, established by the
United Nations General Assembly, marks the anniversary of the
liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. The day
serves as a solemn occasion to honor the six million Jewish
victims, along with the millions of others who suffered under Nazi
persecution during World War II.
The Holocaust is remembered as the systematic, state-sponsored
genocide of six million European Jews by the Nazi regime and its
allies between 1933 and 1945. Azerbaijan's recognition of this day
underscores its commitment to opposing all forms of hatred and
promoting tolerance.
MENAFN27012025000195011045ID1109132446
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.