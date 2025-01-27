Big Wins, Big Rewards: XT.COM’S Year Of The Snake Celebration Is Here For 2025!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM is delighted to announce the Year of the Snake Celebration , an exclusive global event designed for enthusiasts, traders, and newcomers alike. This celebration is an opportunity to engage, connect, and thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of digital assets.







Embracing Renewal and Growth

The snake, a symbol of wisdom, creativity, and transformation in many cultures, perfectly represents the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency industry. This event invites participants to explore innovative projects, refine their strategies, and build meaningful connections within a supportive and inclusive community.



Regardless of your level of expertise, welcomes everyone to participate in this celebration of renewal, growth, and shared success.

Activities, Rewards, and the Golden Snake Year Celebration

is rolling out a variety of engaging activities and rewards tailored to different interests and experience levels-plus awith a total prize pool of! Fromthat sharpen your skills and offer tokens or fee discounts, to ourwhere both you and your invitees can earn exclusive bonuses, has something for everyone. You can also participate inthrough partnerships with select token issuers, letting you explore exciting projects without an upfront investment.

As part of Golden Snake Year Celebration , you'll have the chance to win gold bars, XT cash red envelopes, DJI drones, iPhone 16 Pro Max phones , and more. Here's how to join:

Event Duration : January 27, 2025, 08:00 - February 9, 2025, 15:59 (UTC)

: Visit the homepage and click“2025 Spring Festival” in the navigation bar.: Update to the latest version, then look for“2025 Spring Festival” on the homepage or the floating window.Once on the event page, click“Join Now.”Collect points by completing tasks after registration-then use these points in the lottery or exchange them for prizes in the points store.Tasks completed before registration won't count, so remember to register first!

Registration Link:



A Closer Look at

Founded in 2018, now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Fostering a Global Community

user base spans hundreds of countries, contributing fresh ideas and perspectives that fuel our collective growth. Throughout the Year of the Snake Celebration, will spotlight stories from people worldwide who use our platform to seek financial freedom, explore new interests, and forge meaningful connections.

Prioritizing Security and Transparency

understands that trust is vital in the crypto world, and is dedicated tothat keep pace with evolving regulations. Our proactive approach includes stringent security protocols, round-the-clock monitoring, and continuous system upgrades-ensuring you can trade with peace of mind.

Educational Resources for All knows diving into crypto can be daunting, so education is a cornerstone of our platform. Our resource library includes:



Beginner Guides on blockchain fundamentals and core trading concepts.

Advanced Tutorials on margin trading, risk management, and in-depth market analysis. Interactive Sessions such as online workshops and AMAs to help you stay current on market trends and best practices.



Strengthening Connections and Looking Ahead

Ultimately, the Year of the Snake Celebration is about connection. With engaging events, friendly competitions, and open discussions, our aim is to foster real, lasting relationships across our community.

As expands the selection of digital assets, we'll continue partnering with reputable blockchain projects and refining our offerings. looks forward to growing together and ensuring that everyone in the family has a bright and prosperous future.



Come join our Year of the Snake Celebration-connect with other crypto enthusiasts, explore new opportunities, and find out everything has to offer!

XT Exchange:

Website:

Disclaimer: This content is provided by“XT exchange”. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at