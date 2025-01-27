House Damaged In Khmelnytsky Region As Result Of Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night in Khmelnytsky region, air defense shot down seven Russian drones. The attack damaged a house.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration Serhiy Tyurin.

“Last night, during the“Air Alert” signal, our air defense forces destroyed 7 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type,” Tyurin wrote.

According to him, the attack damaged the windows and facade of the building.

AFU shot down 57 enemyovernight, 39 were lost locally

There were no reports of injuries or deaths.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 57 Russian Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones , while another 39 enemy imitators were lost.