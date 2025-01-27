Turkic-Speaking Nations Deepen Ties With New Trilateral Agreement

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Turkic-speaking countries are keen to deepen cooperation among
themselves and are taking relevant steps in this regard. One such
step will be the signing of a trilateral cooperation agreement
between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkiye in Ankara in the coming
days.
On January 18, during his visit to Azerbaijan, Turkish Foreign
Minister Hakan Fidan mentioned that the three countries would meet
in Ankara to sign the cooperation agreement. The Turkish top
diplomat did not provide detailed insight into the issue, but many
believe that it will pave the way for further integration among
these countries.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, political
analyst Farhad Mammadov said that the Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Uzbekistan
format refers to the cooperation format of these three countries,
as indicated by its name. He emphasized that despite not having
common borders, each of these countries is important in their own
region. For example, Uzbekistan is a significant country in Central
Asia and one of the leading nations ensuring the economic
development of the region. As for Azerbaijan and Turkiye, these
countries are the leaders of their regions, both in terms of
military and security matters and in terms of economy and
investment.
“These three countries are also already operating in a bilateral
format within the Organization of Turkic States. If this trilateral
format aligns with the interests of all three countries, and
special attention is given to it, it means that there is a need for
further deepening cooperation through this format. Generally, such
formats cover broader areas of cooperation,” noted Mammadov.
The political analyst stressed that this trilateral format is
especially crucial in the economic sector because transportation
logistics and mutual investment activities should be systematized.
In many cases, state investments are involved, and it is important
that they are compatible with each other and implemented within a
unified strategic framework.
“The second aspect concerns security and providing mutual
support in the international arena. For example, starting this
year, Uzbekistan will chair the Non-Aligned Movement. Regarding
Turkiye's policies in the Middle East, it is possible that a joint
position from all three countries will be formed. All of these
issues will allow the three countries to operate more
synchronously.
Of course, each country has its own interests. Turkiye's
interest is for the Central Asia direction to deepen and expand.
Physical access to Central Asia is provided through Azerbaijan. On
the other hand, Azerbaijan's interest is to be a transit country
and cooperate with these two countries in the field of security.
Uzbekistan, as a landlocked country, is interested in expanding its
relations with Azerbaijan and deepening and developing its
relations with Turkiye,” political analyst Farhad Mammadov
concluded.
