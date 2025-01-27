Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For January 27, 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's markets face a data-driven Monday, with three critical domestic releases poised to shape fiscal and monetary policy expectations.



At 8:00 AM, the FGV Consumer Confidence (December) will reveal consumer sentiment amid rising interest rates and inflationary pressures, directly impacting retail and trends.



By 8:25 AM, the Focus Bulletin-a key survey of expectations-will provide insights into analysts' growth, inflation, and interest rate forecasts, critical for pricing assets.



Finally, at 10:30 AM, Tax Revenue (December) data will be released, offering a snapshot of fiscal health amid debates over public debt sustainability.



December's preliminary figure stood at 209,218 BRL million, down from November's 247,920 BRL million, reflecting volatility in tax collection and fiscal risks.



Globally, U.S. Building Permits (8:00 AM) and New Home Sales (10:00 AM) will signal housing market resilience, influencing commodity demand and Brazil's export outlook.



In Europe, ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech (10:35 AM CET) on monetary policy could sway global risk sentiment, particularly amid expectations of ECB rate cuts.



Economic Agenda for January 27, 2025

Brazil







8:00 AM: FGV Consumer Confidence Index (Dec) – Assesses household spending appetite amid high debt levels (77% of Brazilians are indebted).



8:25 AM: Focus Bulletin – Market consensus on GDP, inflation, and Selic rate trajectory (currently projected at 15.25%).



10:30 AM: Federal Tax Revenue (Dec) – Critical for evaluating fiscal discipline; December's figure follows a 16% MoM drop.

Mexico



09:00 AM – Trade Balance: Reflects the balance of trade, impacting currency valuation.







08:00 AM – Building Permits (Dec): Indicator of future construction activity.



10:00 AM – New Home Sales (Dec): Reflects housing market health.



10:00 AM – New Home Sales (MoM) (Dec): Month-over-month change in home sales.



01:00 PM – 2-Year Note Auction: Influences short-term interest rate expectations.

01:00 PM – 5-Year Note Auction: Affects medium-term yield expectations.





08:30 AM – Wholesale Sales (MoM) (Dec): Indicates changes in wholesale trade.







04:00 AM – German Business Expectations (Jan): Reflects future business climate.



04:00 AM – German Current Assessment (Jan): Current business conditions.



04:00 AM – German Ifo Business Climate Index (Jan): Comprehensive view of German business sentiment.



06:00 AM – France Jobseekers Total (Dec): Unemployment trends in France.

10:35 AM – ECB President Lagarde Speaks: Potential policy insights.





Australia (Australia Day), South Korea (Lunar New Year), China (Lunar New Year) – Reduced Asian market liquidity.







S&P 500: -0.3% to 6,101.24



Dow Jones: -0.3% to 44,424.25

Nasdaq: -0.5% to 19,954.30



The Ibovespa closed marginally higher at 122,446.94 (+0.14% weekly), supported by Vale's 1.3% gain on iron ore optimism but offset by declines in U.S. indices.Read more...The USD/BRL fell 2.42% to R$5.9186, marking its fifth consecutive drop amid global dollar weakness. Domestically, President Lula's cabinet discussed measures to curb food prices, including tariff reductions, to alleviate inflationary pressures.Read more...U.S. stocks pared gains from their all-time highs as they closed out a second consecutive winning week. The S&P 500 fell 0.3 to 6,101.24, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3 to 44,424.25, and the Nasdaq composite declined 0.5 to 19,954.30.Concerns over semiconductor profitability, triggered by Texas Instruments, partially dampened sentiment. Nonetheless, bond market stability offered some respite to investors.U.S. indices retreated slightly from record highs:Semiconductor stocks slumped on Texas Instruments' profit warnings, while bond markets stabilized after softer economic data.Oil Prices slid for a seventh straight day as Trump urged OPEC to cut costs, pressuring Petrobras and energy equities.Read more...Gold rose to $2,778/oz on safe-haven demand amid geopolitical tensions.Read more...Bitcoin tested $99,000 support after a correction from January highs.Read more...Copper reached a 10-week high, driven by hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal, which could positively affect Brazil's mining sector.Read more...Corn futures surged to a 14-month high due to intensified weather concerns in South America, influencing Brazilian agricultural commodity markets.Read more..., echoing pandemic panic. Global uncertainties led to risk-off sentiment, driving capital outflows. Read more...to transform forestry management. The company's innovation push may boost productivity and sustainability in Brazil's pulp and paper sector. Read more...as 2024 current account deficit doubles to US56 billion. The ballooning deficit raises questions about external financing and currency stability. Read more...with R$200 million dividend. The move signals confidence in the company's fundamentals despite global market volatility. Read more...may trigger Brazilian interest rate hike. Analysts caution that tighter monetary policy could slow growth. Read more...in Brazil, surpasses traditional giant Itaú. The fintech boom continues to reshape the competitive landscape in banking. Read more...OutlookToday's FGV Consumer Confidence and Federal Tax Revenue data will test Brazil's fiscal and monetary policy framework. Weak consumer sentiment (forecast: 92) could signal reduced spending, while tax revenue trends will influence debt sustainability debates.Globally, Lagarde's ECB commentary and U.S. housing data may drive capital flows into emerging markets. Investors will also monitor the real's resilience (now at R$5.91/USD) amid shifting risk appetite.Brazil's Financial Morning Call for January 27, 2025